SeahawksSports Poll: Are you surprised there were no suspensions from Sunday’s Seahawks game? Originally published December 11, 2017 at 4:59 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryPete Carroll on Seahawks’ end-of-game melee in Jacksonville: ‘Everybody is remorseful. We don’t want to play like that’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.