There are plenty of playoff implications heading into the final day of the NFL’s regular season on Sunday.

Already in the playoffs, the Texans need a win over the Jaguars to clinch the AFC South.

In Kansas City, the Chiefs need a win over Oakland to clinch the AFC West and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

The Patriots need a win over the New York Jets to secure a first-round bye and would clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win and losses by Kansas City and the Chargers. If Houston wins and the Patriots lose or tie the Texans would receive a first-round bye.

Baltimore would clinch the AFC North with a win over Cleveland and would clinch the division and a first-round bye with a victory and losses by New England and Houston.

The Chargers need a win over Denver and a loss by Kansas City to clinch the AFC West and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

The Colts will earn a playoff berth with a win over Tennessee. They would win the AFC South with a victory and a loss by Houston. The Titans would win the AFC South with a win and a loss by Houston. They could secure a first-round bye with a victory and losses by Houston, New England and Baltimore.

The Steelers would clinch the AFC North with a win over Cincinnati and a loss or tie by the Ravens.

In the NFC, the Rams need a win or tie over San Francisco or a loss or tie by Chicago to secure a bye in the first round.

The Bears would get a first-round bye with a win and a loss by the Rams.

The Vikings would clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against Chicago or a loss or tie by the Eagles at Washington.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles need a win and a loss by the Vikings to earn a playoff berth.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL