The stage is set for the Seahawks’ biggest game of the 2020 regular season: a chance to lock up the NFC West with a win against the Rams at Lumen Field.

Seattle can still win the division with a loss, but capturing a division title at home would be a fitting payoff for the drudgery of all those offseason workouts, meetings and early in-season wake-up calls.

“This week is what all of that’s about,’’ Carroll said of Sunday’s 1:25 p.m. kickoff against the Rams. “It’s to get to this point, being a championship opportunity.’’

Usually, such a game would also elicit the kind of atmosphere that sets Seahawks home games apart from most of the NFL — 69,000-plus on a post-holiday weekend at a full-throated roar for three-plus hours trying to power their team to its 11th divisional title in franchise history.

But this being 2020, the Seahawks will be forced to win this one on their own — and to celebrate by themselves later if they can get it done.

Carroll on Saturday during a Zoom session with reporters said that preparing his team to play without fans has been maybe the most challenging aspect of navigating the changes wrought by COVID-19 protocols.

“This is the biggest area of adjustment, maybe, of all of the processes is to make sure that we take responsibility for all of the energy and the juice, because there’s nowhere else to turn,’’ Carroll said. “And so we’ll continue to do that. … We try to make a big deal about it. We want everybody in it. We want the offense cheering for the defense, defense cheering for the offense, and hanging in there throughout.’’

Many wondered before the year how a team with one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL for two decades now — Seattle’s home record of 105-46 since 2002 is second only to Green Bay’s 107-42-2 — would handle playing without fans.

The answer has been, just fine, thank you.

Seattle is 6-1 at home, better than 4-4 from last season when the Seahawks used a 7-1 road record to carry themselves to an 11-5 overall mark.

A win Sunday would tie the Seahawks for the fourth-best home record in the team’s 45-year history. Seattle went 8-0 at home in 2003, 2005 and 2012 and has been 7-1 six times previously — three times under Carroll in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Along with allowing Seattle to capture its first division title since 2016 and the fifth of the 11-year Carroll era (the others in 2010, 2013 and 2014), a win would also assure the Seahawks a top-three seed in the NFC playoffs and at least one more home game at Lumen Field.

Seattle would most likely get the third seed, but a win would also keep alive remote chances of landing the top seed in the NFC and the lone bye the first weekend of the playoffs. Via fivethirtyeight.com, the Seahawks’ odds of landing the top seed increase from 4% to 7% with a win. But a loss would mean no shot at the top seed.

That Seattle already has a playoff spot clinched, though, has led some to wonder how much winning the division matters in a year when the crowd aspect of the home-field advantage is negligible.

Not having to travel, though, is a big deal.

And to Carroll, so is being able to raise another banner at the stadium and in the team’s practice facility. Or as Carroll put it the other day, it’s “an opportunity for a great day,’’ which in 2020 may be more cherished than ever.

But if simply winning the division isn’t enough, the Seahawks also want to solve the hex of the Rams — a team they could well see again in the playoffs. The Rams have taken five of the past six against Seattle, including a 23-16 win last month in Los Angeles.

That game marked the beginning of a resurgence by the defense that will also get a chance to show Sunday that its turnaround is real and not just a function of playing teams such as the Jets, Giants and Eagles over the past few weeks.

There’s also DK Metcalf getting another chance to go at Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who helped limit Metcalf to a season-low-tying two receptions for 28 yards in the first meeting. One thinks Metcalf might really enjoy getting the 65 receiving yards he needs to break Steve Largent’s 1985 single-season team record of 1,287 against Ramsey.

And there’s Russell Wilson, who despite his neutral mind philosophy surely remembers that his MVP candidacy pretty much imploded when he turned in his lowest passer rating of the season in the first game against the Rams. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble and for the only time all year did not throw a touchdown pass in what was Seattle’s third loss in a span of four games.

So even if there will once again be no roar of the crowd to lift them up Sunday, the stakes of the game should speak loudly enough.