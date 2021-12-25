On the list of big wins and key moments of the Russell Wilson/Pete Carroll era, few loom as large as a win at Chicago in 2012.

In Wilson’s rookie season and Carroll’s third as coach, the Seahawks traveled to Soldier Field standing 6-5, having blown a should-have-won game at Miami the week before.

Another loss or two and who knows what might have happened with Carroll, who at that point stood 20-23 in his Seahawks career with a rookie quarterback who had shown lots of promise but still had to earn the trust of his team.

With Wilson leading a comeback late to force overtime, then leading another drive to win it in the extra session, the Seahawks got a 23-17 win that led to a five-game, season-ending winning streak and a playoff berth and the start of the most successful run in franchise history.

Wilson’s two late drives came after Carroll decided it was finally time to take the reins off the 24-year old QB, another critical turning point.

“That was a really big game,’’ Carroll said in 2018. “It was a big game for the coaching staff to recognize that we needed to let loose for Russell and not hold him back.’’

Now here comes Chicago on Sunday for only the third game the teams have played since 2012, a 1:05 p.m. kickoff at Lumen Field that has all the feel of an ending.

At 5-9 after Tuesday’s 20-10 loss to the Rams, the Seahawks are assured of their first losing season since 2011.

And that makes Sunday’s game essentially as meaningless as any the Seahawks have played since.

The Seahawks still have the scantiest of playoff hopes remaining — less than 0.1% according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

But the Seahawks could be eliminated by the time kickoff begins if the Eagles and Vikings win their games, which each begin at 10 a.m. The Eagles are hosting the New York Giants while the Vikings host the Rams (a loss by one or the other would mean the Seahawks would still be alive — sort of — at kickoff).

So, there could truly be absolutely nothing to play for by the time the game begins at Lumen Field. That would mark only the second time since 2011 the Seahawks would play a game knowing the playoffs are out of reach (they were also eliminated just as the game began during their regular-season finale in 2017).

The Seahawks said all the right things this week about still finding something to play for.

“I approach them the same way,’’ said middle linebacker Bobby Wagner of preparing for a game without the playoffs on the line. “I think there’s stuff that I can get better at. There’s stuff I feel like our defense can get better at. You’re looking for ways to get better towards the end and try to figure out how to close the season off the right way. I think the focus there is just playing good football and finishing the season off the right way. That’s my focus. Just trying to see, can I play my best these last three games?”

Carroll pointed to how the Seahawks played against the Rams — locked in a 10-10 tie as the fourth quarter began — as proof that his team won’t quit.

Making sure they don’t could be critical to the future of Carroll and the franchise. The losing and non-playoff season figures to lead to lots of intense evaluation after the season about whether the Seahawks need to change direction and if so, how much. A few wins down the stretch might lead to the idea that things aren’t really all that bad. But a loss to a 4-10 Chicago team, or an even worse Detroit team next Sunday, might help tilt things in one direction or the other.

And this is a tricky game for the Seahawks coming off the Tuesday night game and minimal practice time this week, as well as Chicago’s late quarterback change from Justin Fields or Andy Dalton — who have started all 14 games for the Bears this year — to Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles.

The presence of Fields, the 11th overall pick in the 2021 draft, would have at least added a different level of intrigue to the game.

So might snow, which is in the forecast, which could make this the first true snow game for the Seahawks since 2008.

That was the last game of the Mike Holmgren era, which beget the one-year Jim Mora season and led to Carroll.

The Seahawks need at least one more win to avoid having the worst record since that 5-11 season in 2009.

That might not seem like much. But after the Rams game, Carroll said the Seahawks will play for everything that there is left to play for.

“We’re going to go ahead and go,’’ Carroll said. “We will overcome the issues and get back to playing and focus on the things that make us have a chance, by practicing well, studying hard, caring and loving this game. We’re going to do everything we can to get every single drop out of it as we go down the stretch here.”