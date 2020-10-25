Game-changing plays are starting to become routine for DK Metcalf.

But this?

The Seahawks’ second-year star receiver made what will certainly go down as the play of the year for Seattle when he sprinted the length of the field to chase down Arizona safety Budda Baker for a touchdown-saving tackle at the Seahawks 8-yard line.

Metcalf reached a top speed of 22.64 mph and traveled 114.8 yards to make the tackle, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

D.K. Metcalf reached 22.64 MPH and traveled 114.8 yards to chase down Budda Baker on his 90-yard interception return (Baker's top speed: 21.27 MPH).



This was the 2nd-fastest speed reached on a tackle this season.#SEAvsARI | #Seahawks | #RedSea pic.twitter.com/nyX0Y16LQz — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 26, 2020

Baker, the former University of Washington star from Bellevue, intercepted a floated pass from Russell Wilson near the goal line and appeared to have an easy pick-six as he ran up the Arizona sideline.

Metcalf became an internet sensation during the 2019 NFL combine when a shirtless picture of him circulated, showing off his chiseled physique. Not to be forgotten was the 4.33-second 40-yard dash Metcalf ran at the combine, which is almost unheard of for someone of his stature (6 feet 3 and 229 pounds).

Metcalf’s hustle Sunday was a bit of redemption for his show-boating fumble against Dallas earlier this season, when he casually jogged toward the end zone at the end of a long reception — only to have the ball knocked out of his hands at the 1-yard line. The ball bounced out of the end zone, resulting in a turnover.

Metcalf made up for that with the game-winning touchdown pass from Wilson with 1:47 left in the 38-31 victory over the Cowboys.

Two weeks ago, Metcalf had two fourth-down catches in the Seahawks’ final drive against Minnesota, including the winning touchdown with 15 seconds left.