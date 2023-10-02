Most Read Sports Stories
- ESPN 'College GameDay' host Pat McAfee fires back at WSU: ‘Sick of you’
- Mariners' Cal Raleigh apologizes for comments made after M's miss playoffs
- Cal Raleigh laments Paul Sewald trade, challenges Mariners front office
- Unbeaten UW Huskies utilize small ball to hold off Arizona
- As Cal Raleigh implores them to get better, will Mariners get the message?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.