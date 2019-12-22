PhotographySeahawks Photos: Seahawks vs. Cardinals Originally published December 22, 2019 at 12:25 pm Updated December 22, 2019 at 12:40 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks vs. Rams Photos: Seahawks take over 1st place after win against Vikings Photos: Seahawks still unbeaten on the road after 17-9 win over Eagles Share story By Dean Rutz, Mike Siegel and Amanda Snyder Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. Mike Siegel: msiegel@seattletimes.com. Amanda Snyder is a Seattle Times staff photographer. Reach her at asnyder@seattletimes.com. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.