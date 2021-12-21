By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Eight prospects UW could (or should) pursue to complete its 2022 class
- The Seahawks' delayed game against the Rams isn't their doing, but don't say it's their undoing
- Kraken, NHL shut down until after holiday break because of ongoing COVID-19 issues
- Tuesday's rescheduled Seahawks-Rams game remains a must-win to keep Seattle's playoff hopes alive
- Traveling Seahawks fans forced to make the most of trip to Los Angeles after NFL postpones Rams game
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.