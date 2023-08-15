By
Most Read Sports Stories
- Former Seahawks running back Alex Collins dies at 28
- Pac-12 mailbag: WSU, Oregon State will have company when next realignment strikes
- AP top-25 ranking: Where Jon Wilner has the Huskies, other Pac-12 teams
- Notebook: UW transfer edge Durfee awaits NCAA waiver, Penix gets back to work
- Seahawks mailbag: Will Seattle make moves on the defensive line?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.