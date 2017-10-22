Photo & VideoPhotographySeahawksSports Photos: Seahawks take on the Giants Originally published October 22, 2017 at 12:23 pmUpdated October 22, 2017 at 12:25 pm Photos: Seahawks take on the GiantsBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks beat the Rams, 16-10 Photos: Seahawks beat the Colts in Sunday Night Football, 46-18 Photos: Seahawks lose on the road to the Titans Related Stories Michael Bennett, C.J. Prosise active for Seahawks against New York Giants Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates as Seattle opens post-bye stretch against New York Giants Share story By Dean RutzSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Michael Bennett, C.J. Prosise active for Seahawks against New York Giants October 22, 2017 Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates as Seattle opens post-bye stretch against New York Giants October 22, 2017 Marshawn Lynch does a voiceover for Darth Vader, which is exactly as awesome as it sounds October 21, 2017 Poll: The Seahawks are 4-point favorites against the Giants on Sunday. How will it play out? October 21, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks beat the Rams, 16-10 Photos: Seahawks beat the Colts in Sunday Night Football, 46-18 Photos: Seahawks lose on the road to the Titans Dean Rutz View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMichael Bennett, C.J. Prosise active for Seahawks against New York Giants
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.