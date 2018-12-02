By and
Seattle Times staff photographer
Related Stories
- Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen as Seattle hosts 49ers
- Poll: Will the Seahawks win and will Richard Sherman get an interception on Sunday?
- The Seahawks are in prime position to return to the playoffs. What could trip them up?
- Seahawks place running back C.J. Prosise on Injured Reserve, add linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee
Bettina Hansen: bhansen@seattletimes.com.
Mike Siegel: msiegel@seattletimes.com.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.