SeahawksSports Photos: Seahawks take on Raiders at Wembley Stadium in London Originally published October 14, 2018 at 9:12 amUpdated October 14, 2018 at 9:55 am Photos: Seahawks take on Raiders at Wembley Stadium in LondonBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks fans in London Photos: Seahawks lose to the Rams, 33-31 Photos: Seahawks at Cardinals Related Stories ‘Utterly Bizarre’: Seahawks fans from around the world find kindred spirits at a London bar Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to London game vs. Oakland Raiders Share story By Bettina HansenSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories ‘Utterly Bizarre’: Seahawks fans from around the world find kindred spirits at a London bar October 13, 2018 Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to London game vs. Oakland Raiders October 14, 2018 Poll: Who will rush for the most yards in Sunday’s Seahawks-Raiders game? October 13, 2018 Seahawks sign tight end Tyrone Swoopes off the practice squad, waive Keenan Reynolds October 13, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks fans in London Photos: Seahawks lose to the Rams, 33-31 Photos: Seahawks at Cardinals Bettina Hansen View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.