Seahawks Photos: Seahawks take on Cowboys in home opener Originally published September 23, 2018 at 12:14 pm Photos: Seahawks take on Cowboys in home openerBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks lose to the Bears in Monday Night Football Photos: Seahawks lose to the Broncos in season opener, 27-24 Photos: Seahawks fall to Raiders 30-19 in final preseason game Related Stories Reports: Seahawks considering ‘significant fine’ for Earl Thomas for missing practice but he will play vs. Cowboys Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to home opener vs. Dallas Cowboys Seattle ties for the first win of the season after losing two games on the road. Share story By Colin DiltzSeattle Times photo production Related Stories Reports: Seahawks considering ‘significant fine’ for Earl Thomas for missing practice but he will play vs. Cowboys September 23, 2018 Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to home opener vs. Dallas Cowboys September 23, 2018 Has Earl Thomas considered that maybe he is the one showing disrespect? September 22, 2018 Seahawks’ roster set for Cowboys’ game — Earl Thomas remains on it September 22, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks lose to the Bears in Monday Night Football Photos: Seahawks lose to the Broncos in season opener, 27-24 Photos: Seahawks fall to Raiders 30-19 in final preseason game Colin Diltz: 206-464-2047 or cdiltz@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @colindiltz. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.