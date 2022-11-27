Most Read Sports Stories
- Apple Cup GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream UW-WSU
- Michael Penix Jr.’s special season culminates in Huskies' Apple Cup win, postgame family reunion
- By winning an all-time Apple Cup shootout, Huskies become an all-time team
- Analysis: Here are the players the Mariners could trade to take the next step
- After brilliant Apple Cup outing, Michael Penix Jr. has secured his status among Husky legends
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.