By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Related Stories
- Seahawks minicamp preview: Five things to watch as Seattle wraps up its offseason program
- Cody Barton signs rookie deal, all Seattle draft picks now under contract
- Seahawks’ Shaquill Griffin looks to Legion of Boom in offseason to help him ‘be elite’
- Seahawks’ Rashaad Penny works with Marshall Faulk, nutritionist in effort to be ‘more of a pro’
Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times.