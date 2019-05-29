Seahawks Photos: Seahawks OTAs Day 5 Originally published May 29, 2019 at 1:44 pm Updated May 29, 2019 at 2:49 pm Share story By Erika Schultz Seattle Times staff photographer Erika Schultz: eschultz@seattletimes.com. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.