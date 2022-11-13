Seahawks Photos: Seahawks in Germany vs. Buccaneers Originally published November 13, 2022 at 6:19 am Updated November 13, 2022 at 7:08 am Share story By The Associated Press and Dean Rutz The Associated Press Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com. View Comments Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. View subscription offers here. For more information, visit our FAQ's. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.