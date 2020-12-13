By and
Bettina Hansen: bhansen@seattletimes.com;
Mike Siegel: msiegel@seattletimes.com;
Most Read Sports Stories
- A COVID-19 conspiracy theory has reached college sports, including the UW-Oregon rivalry, and that's a shame
- Pac-12 North champion UW Huskies to (maybe) meet USC in conference title game in Los Angeles on Friday
- WSU football game vs. California canceled about 90 minutes before kickoff due to COVID-19
- 'This game was a failure': Sounders run out of magic in 3-0 loss to Columbus Crew in MLS Cup
- UW Huskies five-star 2021 WR target Emeka Egbuka announces verbal commitment to Ohio State
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.