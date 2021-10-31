By and
Amanda Snyder is a Seattle Times staff photographer. Reach her at asnyder@seattletimes.com.
Jennifer Buchanan: jbuchanan@seattletimes.com;
Most Read Sports Stories
- Sources: Mariners have declined 2022 option for longtime third baseman Kyle Seager
- Fans take note of Seahawks' struggles, try to unload tickets for game vs. woeful Jaguars
- Dylan Morris makes the throw that matters to lift UW to streak-snapping 20-13 road win over Stanford
- Seahawks notes: Jacob Eason takes over backup quarterback role vs. Jaguars
- Huskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream UW-Stanford
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.