By and and
Seattle Times staff photographer
Related Stories
- Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen as Seattle hosts Chiefs on SNF
- Take a game off to rest players? That’s not how Seahawks coach Pete Carroll works
- Updating Seahawks’ playoff picture: One more win of any kind and Seattle is in
- Poll: How will the Seahawks do Sunday vs. the Chiefs?
Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com.
Mike Siegel: msiegel@seattletimes.com.
Bettina Hansen: bhansen@seattletimes.com.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.