SeahawksSports Photos: Seahawks at Chargers Originally published August 18, 2018 at 7:38 pmUpdated August 18, 2018 at 8:29 pm Los Angeles Chargers’ J.J. Jones (89) returns a punt for a touchdown past Seattle Seahawks’ Neiko Thorpe, right, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Share story By Travis NessSeattle Times photo production Related Stories Poll: How would you grade the Seahawks starters’ play in Saturday’s exhibition vs. the Chargers? August 18, 2018 Byron Maxwell among Seahawks to sit out against Chargers August 18, 2018 Seahawks’ rookie OT Jamarco Jones has ankle surgery in Green Bay August 18, 2018 Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to preseason game vs. Chargers August 18, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: Seahawks fall to Colts 19-17 in preseason game Photos from Day 10 of Seahawks training camp Photos from Seahawks training camp on August 6 Travis Ness: 206-464-2127 or tness@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryPoll: How would you grade the Seahawks starters’ play in Saturday’s exhibition vs. the Chargers? Previous StoryByron Maxwell among Seahawks to sit out against Chargers
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.