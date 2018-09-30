NFLSeahawksSports Photos: Seahawks at Cardinals Originally published September 30, 2018 at 12:32 pmUpdated September 30, 2018 at 1:46 pm Photos: Seahawks at CardinalsBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner gives Garfield High players a tour and a speech Photos: Seahawks take on the Cowboys in home opener Photos: Seahawks lose to the Bears in Monday Night Football Related Stories Seahawks rookie tight end Will Dissly leaves Cardinals game with injury Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to NFC West opener in Arizona Share story By Travis NessSeattle Times photo production Related Stories Seahawks rookie tight end Will Dissly leaves Cardinals game with injury September 30, 2018 Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to NFC West opener in Arizona September 30, 2018 Arizona game another chapter in the Seahawks’ quest to stay relevant September 30, 2018 Despite wins over Cardinals, Arizona has been a house of horrors for the Seahawks September 29, 2018 More Photo Galleries Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner gives Garfield High players a tour and a speech Photos: Seahawks take on the Cowboys in home opener Photos: Seahawks lose to the Bears in Monday Night Football Travis Ness: 206-464-2127 or tness@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.