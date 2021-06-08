By
Seattle Times photo staff
Amanda Snyder is a Seattle Times staff photographer. Reach her at asnyder@seattletimes.com.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Russell Wilson says he's on his way to Seattle for Seahawks OTAs
- Mariners demote struggling rookie Jarred Kelenic to Class AAA Tacoma
- Jarred Kelenic's Mariners demotion was necessary, and one that can be beneficial with some patience
- Gonzaga men's basketball star Drew Timme putting in work to take the next step
- What Julio Jones' trade to Titans means for the Seahawks who face him in Week 2
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.