Re-signing K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks to join Bobby Wagner could give the Seahawks their best linebacking corps since Pete Carroll became head coach in 2010.

That was the assessment of Carroll himself Tuesday when he met with the media at the NFL league meetings in Phoenix.

“I think these guys can be the best we’ve ever had,’’ Carroll said.

Retaining Wright and Kendricks also makes the position as intriguing as any other on the roster as the Seahawks head into 2019.

Few really anticipated heading into free agency that Seattle would re-sign both Wright and Kendricks, who last year each played the weakside linebacker spot — Kendricks was signed after the first game of the season with Wright dealing with a knee injury that would ultimately cause him to sit out 11 games.

In fact, there seemed no guarantee they’d re-sign either, with Wright heading into free agency for the first time in his career and potentially able to command more than Seattle wanted to pay, and with Kendricks’ availability for this season still uncertain until he is sentenced on an insider trading charge — Seattle appears optimistic he will be, but full knowledge of that has been delayed again as a hearing set for April 4 was canceled on Monday with no new date yet set.

But if both Wright and Kendricks are available this year, Carroll says he envisions ways that the team could get both on the field along with Wagner in the middle. Wright has played all three spots in his Seahawks career and Kendricks also has moved around a bit.

“Mike can do everything,” Carroll said. “K.J. as well. That flexibility is going to give an added dimension to us. We’ll be able to move those guys around. The plan is absolutely to play them at the same time.”

But exactly who plays where, Carroll said, will take a little time to sort out.

“Really looking forward to the combination of the three guys playing together,’’ Carroll said. “I don’t think we’ve ever been better. When that all comes together — we’ve got all kinds of ideas and things we want to do with those guys to use their strengths. Mychal Kendricks did a nice job when he played for us last year. Very aggressive, showed how instinctive he was, really fast, loves the game, smart about the game. To go from those guys to the young guys trying to learn the game it’s a different world for us. The expectations are really high and those guys are going to be really good.”

Carroll also acknowledged that re-signing both players was also somewhat of a hedge on the availability of each. The Seahawks think Wright can play a full season at his usual form after last year’s struggles. But he’ll also be 30 and having another option just in case helped make keeping Kendricks that much more appealing.

“We’re going to look after him for sure,’’ Carroll said of Wright, who signed a two-year deal worth up to $15.5 million. “We’re going to take into account that he is recovering in a sense. Until it’s full out of the question, we’re going to make sure we’re really looking after him.”

And Kendricks, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, obviously remains somewhat of a question until his legal situation is fully resolved.

Seattle re-signed Kendricks first, then a few hours later was able to reach agreement with Wright, who along with receiver Doug Baldwin are the only two players left on who predate the arrival of Russell Wilson in 2012. Wagner also openly lobbied a few times for Seattle to keep Wright, saying a few times it could impact his own negotiations with the team as his contract expires following the 2019 season.

“It’s a big deal to us,’’ Carroll said of keeping Wright. “We were really concerned about losing him because of all the positive things he brings to us. He’s a terrific leader. He and Bobby are such great complements. He played really well at the end of the year when he got back and got healthy and all. It’s really to encouraging for everybody that he’s going to play good again. He really wanted to be with us. Everything about it is positive. The whole team has responded. We’ve heard from all kinds of guys, just thrilled that he’s back.”

Bringing back both players, though, raises some questions about what happens with others at the position, specifically Barkevious Mingo and Shaquem Griffin.

Mingo was the strongside linebacker last season even played some weakside linebacker in some schemes. But hitting an incentive in his contract last season bumped up his salary cap hit to $5.2 million and the Seahawks could save $4.1 million against the cap if he is released either before or after June 1. Mingo also played more special teams snaps than any other Seahawk last year, and the team may feel he’s a necessity to keep around until it knows for sure about Kendricks’ situation. But should Kendricks be able to play this season then the team could have a decision to make about Mingo (and who knows, maybe Seattle and Mingo could also agree to a restructured deal in lieu of a release).

Then there’s Griffin, who was the feel-good story of last year’s draft, taken in the fifth round to join his twin, Shaquill, with the Seahawks and also fulfill a dream of overcoming the odds to reach the NFL despite having just one hand.

Griffin started the season opener at weakside linebacker in place of Wright. But he was benched midway through the game in place of Austin Calitro, with Kendricks then signing a few days later, and he played just nine defensive snaps in the final 15 games.

The season was Griffin’s first at weakside linebacker after he played on the edge or defensive back at Central Florida. Carroll said Tuesday Griffin will stay at WLB, where logically he’ll have a hard time beating out Wright and/or Kendricks.

“He’s still learning,’’ Carroll said of Griffin. “He’s got a lot to – he couldn’t have a better example, sampling than he’s got playing ahead of him to teach him the game. Remember, he transitioned from DB to linebacker, barely got that done and he was rushing the passer a lot in college. He has a lot to learn and he showed that last year that he could learn and there was stuff for him in the future and all that. So it should be great for him moving forward.’’

Carroll, though, also said the team wants to explore getting Griffin on the field more in pass-rushing situations.

“Yeah, we need to show him more there,’’ Carroll said. “We need to see more. He didn’t get enough opportunities even in practice as we look back. Just because he had a knack for it, we need to uncover that, make sure we know what we’ve got.’’