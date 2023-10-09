RENTON — Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was back in his usual spot when the team held practice Monday, leading the offense through its early conditioning drills.

It was further proof that Smith had escaped suffering any significant injury when he was tackled from behind in the second quarter of last Monday’s 24-3 win over the New York Giants.

The hit caused Smith to sit out the final two series of the second quarter to have his knee and ankle examined before he returned for the second half.

“He’s fine,’’ coach Pete Carroll said simply after Monday’s practice, the team’s first following its bye week.

That Smith emerged unscathed, though, hasn’t changed Carroll’s view that the league should consider making such a tackle — which Carroll referred to as a horse tackle but which is also commonly referred to as a hip drop tackle, where a defender drags a runner down from behind while dropping his own weight to the ground — against the rules.

“I just think that we need to talk about that again,’’ Carroll said Monday.

Advertising

In fact, the league’s competition committee did consider it last year in the wake of a few notable injuries suffered on such a tackle. But one reason the league did not take action was opposition from the NFL Players Association.

The NFLPA released a statement in March saying that outlawing such a tackle would be “unrealistic to implement’’ and “places defensive players in an impossible position by creating indecision in the mind of any tackling player, puts officials in an unreasonable situation that will result in inconsistent calls on the field, and confuses our fans.’’

Smith, though, made clear in an interview with ESPN following the game where he stands, calling the tackle a “dirty play’’ and “there’s no place in this sport for that.’’

Carroll said he had been in contact with the league about the play but was told that it was not a penalty because it was not deemed a late hit and because the tackle is not against the rules.

Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who made the tackle, was not penalized nor fined when the league reviewed it later.

Smith, however, was fined for drawing a taunting penalty for jawing with the Giants bench in the third quarter, which he later admitted was related to his anger over the tackle.

Advertising

Carroll made clear he wasn’t accusing Simmons of doing anything wrong, saying: “I’m not saying anything malicious was done. I’m not saying any of that.’’

But he reiterated he hopes that the league will reconsider its stance on such a tackle this offseason.

“I’ve already been in contact and talking about trying to get some feel for where everybody in the league is on it,’’ Carroll said. “… I just think that we need to talk about that again, and it’s a topic that I hope we’ll bring up when the season’s over. There’s nothing we can do about it right now.’’

Cross, Lewis, Haynes might return this week

The Seahawks ended the Giants game without any of their usual starters playing at his usual spot on the offensive line. In fact, the only starter playing by the end of the game was center Evan Brown, who moved to left guard, allowing rookie Olu Oluwatimi to fill in at center, his preferred position.

But that should change by the Bengals game as Carroll said there’s a chance left tackle Charles Cross, right guard Phil Haynes and left guard Damien Lewis might be back by Sunday.

Cross missed the last three games with a toe injury but practiced Monday for the first time since suffering the injury Sept. 10 against the Rams.

Advertising

Carroll said Cross looked “quick and nifty and all that kind of stuff’’ Monday but added, “We’ll see how he does when we come back [Wednesday], as we get through the week, see if he can maintain a practice level that allows him a chance to play.’’

Haynes left the Giants game in the first quarter with a lingering calf injury while Lewis was carted off with an ankle injury later in the first half. Haynes did not practice Monday but Lewis did and Carroll said: “Both those guys have a chance to be OK this week. We’ll see how they go. It will take us a bit before we know.’’

Right tackle Abraham Lucas remains on injured reserve with a knee injury and is not eligible to return until the Arizona game Oct. 22. Carroll said Lucas might be back in the next few weeks, adding, “We don’t want to screw it up and bring him back too fast.’’

Notes

— Receiver DK Metcalf sat out practice Monday as the team is attempting to give him as much time as possible to fully recover from a rib injury suffered Sept. 17 against Detroit. “It’s helping,’’ Carroll said of the bye week and practice rest Metcalf is getting. “He’s still sore but its helping. … He’s been tough as nails to stick it out because he was hurt, legitimately hurt, but he’s made it through it. I don’t think in the next couple of weeks he’ll be totally well, but he’ll be able to play.”

— Nose tackle Jarran Reed was carted off against the Giants with a shin injury but was back to practice Monday and Carroll said, “He should be OK.’’

— Running back Kenny McIntosh (knee, ribs) and receiver Dareke Young (groin) are now eligible to come off injured reserve. But Carroll said neither is ready just yet. “Dareke is really close,’’ Carroll said. “He’s a little bit closer than Kenny is. Dareke is running and doing all kinds of stuff. Kenny is getting back, but not quite yet. It’s still another week or so, Dareke has got to prove it. He’s doing all of the running stuff right now; he is not ready to practice yet.”