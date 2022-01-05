There are still lots of questions swirling about the direction of the Seahawks next season with the team set to finish off its first losing year since 2011 on Sunday in Arizona.

But assuming coach Pete Carroll returns, it sounds like you can also pencil in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron for a second season, based on Carroll’s comments to the media Wednesday.

“I think he showed all of the good stuff that we needed to see,” Carroll said.

While the offense has not put up the kind of numbers it did in 2020, the Seahawks have also dealt with a significant injury for the first time to quarterback Russell Wilson, as well as having an injury-forced revolving door at running back.

And unlike last year, the offense seems to be forging an identity as the season closes, with Seattle having scored 30 or more points in three of the past five games, and rushing for 146 or more in four of the last five.

And that had Carroll on Wednesday appearing to send a strong endorsement of the direction of the offense under Waldron.

“There’s enough illustrations in our play this year that you can see exactly where we’re heading,” Carroll said. “So I think he’s done a great job in that regard.”

Waldron was hired away from the Rams last January to replace Brian Schottenheimer, who was fired after a season in which Seattle scored a franchise-record 459 points but struggled down the stretch, particularly in finding ways to adapt to defenses scheming to take away Seattle’s big-play passing game.

Carroll brought in Waldron after saying he wanted to run the ball more and better in 2021 as a way to loosen up defenses.

All worked well in the first game of the season, a 28-16 win at Indianapolis in which Seattle rushed for 140 yards. Seattle’s running attack remained effective enough through the first four games — the Seahawks averaged 107 yards per game and 4.7 per carry as Seattle averaged 25.7 points per game — until Chris Carson was lost for the season with a neck injury.

The following game, Wilson suffered a finger injury that held him out for three weeks and had him less than 100% for the next few after he returned.

The offense stagnated, rushing for 90 yards or fewer in five straight games as Wilson also struggled to regain his usual form and Alex Collins took over the running back duties while also dealing with a nagging abdomen injury.

But the emergence of Rashaad Penny over the last five games has led to a revived running game, and while Wilson has remained spottier than usual, the offense has also had its two highest-yardage games of the year in the past four (453 at Houston, 497 against Detroit Sunday) while scoring 25 or more in four of the last five.

“I think we understand the season pretty well,” Carroll said. “We missed it in the third down area of our season as far as execution (Seattle is 64 of 181 on third down (35.4%), 27th in the NFL) and that really had a big impact on the season. Other than that (it was) the challenges of losing key players. Chris Carson was the guy that we were going to bat with starting the season, and not having him. And then we worked our way back from that but then the quarterback issue — he’s banged up for a month and you start over again with him. And those are those are real stories and you’ve got to try to find your way through them and we dealt with them.

“But I don’t think we missed the opportunity to learn and to grow and get the messaging across and the principles and the philosophy of what we’re trying to do.”

The third-down number, of course, is hard to ignore, and has been one of the main reasons Seattle has had such little time of possession this year — only twice this year have the Seahawks won the TOP in a game and at a 25:21 average per game for the season are last in the NFL by 1:38 per game (Jacksonville is 31st at 26:59).

Some might also rightly point out that some of Seattle’s recent numbers have been piled up against Houston and Detroit teams that are two of the worst defenses in the NFL — each rank in the bottom five in yards allowed per play and the bottom 10 in rushing yards allowed per play.

Carroll acknowledged the season numbers aren’t what Seattle wanted. Through 16 games, the Seahawks have scored 102 points fewer than they did a year ago.

But Carroll said that in the big picture, he likes what the 42-year-old Waldron has brought to the offense.

“We haven’t executed as well as we’d like,” Carroll said. “But the scheme is there, the style of play and the approach to it. The multiplicity, the tempo changes, all of those things that we’ve done throughout the year. We just want to do more. Just want to get more out of it and be more productive.”

And the last month, with the way the running game has revived and Wilson has generally been efficient if not always spectacular — he has a 12-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the past six games — has appeared to show Carroll that the template is there for success.

Carroll spoke particularly enthusiastically Wednesday of Penny, who was named the NFC Player of the Week after gaining 170 yards against Detroit — more than the Seahawks had rushed for as a team in all but one game before Sunday.

“I really thought guys were blocking well earlier in the year and we weren’t taking advantage of it as much as we needed to,” Carroll said of the running game. “And you could see it because we did change schemes and change some principles and stuff.

“… But it (the running game) was there. I’ve been seeing it for months. It really has been a couple months. I thought we really had made a big advance, but we just hadn’t been able to cash in and so I’m thrilled to see it now.”

There remains, of course, some uncertainty about the future of Wilson, as well as Penny, who can be a free agent in March.

But the question of who would lead them if they return in 2022 seems to have an answer.