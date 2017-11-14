Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says the team will talk to the NFL on Wednesday concerning an investigation into how the team handled the league's concussion protocol when Russell Wilson was hit hard in Thursday's game at Arizona.

The Seahawks are set to talk to NFL officials on Wednesday as the league continues to look into how the team handled the league’s concussion protocol when quarterback Russell Wilson took a hard hit to the chin in Thursday’s 22-16 win at Arizona.

The league said on Friday it would have a “thorough” review of what happened when Wilson was sent off the field by referee Walt Anderson after he was hit by Arizona’s Karlos Dansby midway through the third quarter. That Wilson left for just one play and then returned has raised questions of whether the team properly evaluated Wilson.

Wilson said he was not concussed and that he was evaluated after the series, which lasted two more plays.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll on Tuesday said he could not go into detail about the sequence given that the investigation was ongoing but said the team would be talking to the NFL on Wednesday and that there could be some resolution in the next few days.

“We are cooperating with them and there is some stuff again tomorrow and we are just doing the work we need to get all the information,’’ Carroll said.

Asked if Wilson was properly evaluated Carroll said: “I need to see what they think about that. I just know what I was told during the game and we are going to unveil all of that and talk our way through it and (with the) referee and all that and figure it out. So I really can’t give you any details right now. But we should know more in a couple days I think.”

The team can be fined up to $150,000 for not following the protocol correctly while an NFL.com story this week said that taking away draft picks is also a possibility. Seattle has not had any previous offenses of the concussion protocol, however.

An NFL spokesman said Tuesday the league would not comment on the investigation until it is completed.

Austin Davis replaced Wilson for one play — a handoff to C.J. Prosise on which Prosise suffered an ankle injury that on Tuesday had the team decide to put him on Injured Reserve.

ESPN reported on Sunday that it is expected that the Seahawks will face “consequences” for the incident.

Said Wilson after the game: “I was 100 percent fine. I got smacked in the jaw pretty good there. I wasn’t concussed or anything like that. I felt completely clear. I was just trying to move my jaw. I was like ‘Ah man, it’s stuck.’ I think I was kind of laying down on the ground for a second just trying to get my jaw back. I think maybe Walt thought I was, you know, maybe injured or something like that. I told him I was good, I was good. He said I had to come off the field. I think Walt did a great job.”

Wilson said when he was on the sideline that, “We went over the whole concussion stuff. Went through every question you can imagine. I answered even some more just so they knew I was good and went back in there.’’