Carroll also said free safety Tedric Thompson has been cleared to return after sitting out the Kansas City game with a chest injury.

Two days after signing a contract extension keeping him with the Seahawks through the 2021 season, Pete Carroll gave his most expansive comments yet indicating he expects Jody Allen — the sister of Paul Allen — to retain ownership of the team for a while.

Jody Allen assumed control of the estate of Paul Allen when he died in October. Paul Allen’s death led to rumors the team could be sold. But all indications are that the team is not for sale and that Jody Allen plans to keep things as is for now.

Wednesday, during his regular weekly news conference, Carroll said Seahawks fans should be excited about Jody Allen wanting to retain ownership of the team.

Carroll said he had not gotten to know Jody Allen well before talks on a contract that began last week.

“We had one really significant meeting, a couple of talks, and she has been really excited and really fired up about doing this,’’ Carroll said. “And anybody that’s a 12, that cares for the Seahawks, would be really fired up about how she is looking at this and how she wants to go about it. She’s got a great love and spirit for the area and the club. Must be in the family that she cares so much. But she’s ready to go and I’m excited for her.’’

Carroll noted that Jody Allen lived next door to Paul Allen and is “a great follower of the Seahawks and a great fan of the area and all that. So all of that together, as well as all the background that she has and the other things she would like to accomplish, it’s really exciting.’’

Here are more takeaways from Carroll’s meeting with the media Wednesday:

Tedric Thompson cleared to return

The most significant of the injury news may be that free safety Tedric Thompson has been cleared to return after missing Sunday’s win over the Chiefs with a chest situation that Carroll had referred to as air in the tissue outside of his lungs.

“The chest thing has cleared,’’ Carroll said.

Thompson was expected to practice on a least a limited basis Wednesday.

In other injury news:

• Carroll said starting right tackle Germain Ifedi, who missed Sunday’s game with a groin injury, will return this week to practice and they’ll wait and see if he can play Sunday against Arizona. That Seattle already has a playoff spot sewn up at either the fifth or sixth seed may impact decisions on injured players. George Fant started in place of Ifedi against the Chiefs. Ifedi was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday.

• Carroll said right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) will likely rest all week and they’ll see on gameday if he will play.

• S Bradley McDougald rest Wednesday but came out of the game fine and will be available to play Sunday.

• LB K.J. Wright also came out of the game with no setbacks after having missed the previous five weeks with a sore knee and can also play Sunday if needed. He was limited in practice Wednesday.

• Guard J.R. Sweezy is “pretty sore’’ with a foot/arch issue suffered Sunday that forced Fluker to have to play. Carroll said it’s unclear what his prognosis is for this week, saying “We will know a little bit more (Thursday).’’

• And Carroll reiterated that running back Rashaad Penny, out the last two weeks, should return this week. Penny was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Janikowski fine, but Dickson available to drop kick

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski also was injured Sunday on a 47-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter that he missed and was then roughed, falling hard on his back. He came back and made a shorter field goal (28 yards) later in the drive but was replaced for two kickoffs by punter Michael Dickson.

Dickson drop-kicked each — the first pinning the Chiefs back at the 17 but the second going out of bounds and giving Kansas City the ball at the 40.

Janikowski then handled the final two kickoffs.

Carroll said Janikowski — who also missed a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter before he was injured — is fine and will return to action this week.

But Carroll said the team could use Dickson to drop kick kickoffs again if needed.

“I loved the first one,’’ Carroll said. “The second one, he kind of chili-dipped it to the left and OB, you know. So you know, he’s one for two.’’ But Carroll said the team has “total confidence’’ that Dickson can handle any sort of kickoffs if needed. “Pretty exciting weapon for us,’’ he said.

Carroll likewise said Dickson would be available to drop kick field goals and extra points if needed, as well

“He’s dropping it,’’ Carroll said of how Dickson would handle a placement. “We’ve worked on the snaps and all that, so he’s ready to do that.’’

Carroll hoping for turnover record

It may have sneaked up on everyone a little that the Seahawks are on the verge of a little NFL history.

But with a game remaining the Seahawks are on track to tie an NFL record for fewest turnovers in a season — they have 10, same as the 2010 49ers and 2011 Patriots.

And the Seahawks are on pace to crush the team record for fewest turnovers — 14 in 2014.

“We are working on seeing if we can get a minus here, see if we can get ahead of those guys,’’ Carroll said. “We are going to take one off the books somehow.’’

That won’t be possible.

But to Carroll, there may be no more meaningful stat for Seattle this season.

Carroll’s “It’s All About the Ball’’ philosophy has been well-chronicled in his time in Seattle, and it’s no coincidence that three of the top four have all happened under Carroll — 14 (2014), 16 (2015) and 17 (2005, 2017).

That Russell Wilson has thrown just five interceptions and has a career-low 1.5 interception percentage is maybe the most significant factor.

But Seattle has also lost just four fumbles, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL.

Carroll said he thinks the way the team makes winning the turnover margin — Seattle’s plus-14 leads the NFL — a priority is also a key to getting it done.

“Emphasis,’’ Carroll said Wednesday. “Emphasis. In every way forever. Every turn. Every step. Every day. April, May — it doesn’t matter when — it’s the number one thing that we emphasize. We have been doing it for a long time. What our challenge is, is how well we can transfer that emphasis so they engage and adopt that as part of their play and the mentality of it.’’

BALDWIN ADDED TO INJURY REPORT WITH SHOULDER ISSUE

Seattle’s injury report for Wednesday included one unexpected entry — receiver Doug Baldwin listed as out with a shoulder issue.

Baldwin has had a litany of injuries all season, including to both knees, two separate groin/hip issues, and ankle and an elbow. But shoulder is new. Baldwin finished Sunday’s game, in which he sparked the Seahawks with a season-high 126 receiving yards.

So maybe Baldwin is just resting — and the team undoubtedly will play it cautious with all significant veterans this week.

Carroll didn’t mention the injury during his news conference Wednesday so it may take a day or so to know if this is anything to worry about.

Seahawks injury report pretty much as expected other than a new injury for Doug Baldwin — a shoulder. We'll find out in the next day or so if it's anything or just another to add to what has been a long list this season: pic.twitter.com/migbNugBnc — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 27, 2018