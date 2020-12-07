If Seahawks fans who watched one of the team’s most desultory performances in years Sunday have a feeling of dread about where this season is headed, coach Pete Carroll took a predictably different tack Monday.

“This is a freakin’ championship run right here,” Carroll said in the wake of a 17-12 home loss to the New York Giants (5-7) that dropped the Seahawks into a tie with the Rams for the NFC West lead. “Really, it really feels like the season starts all over again right now.”

Four games to the finish, including one at home against the Rams on Dec. 27. Four games that can salve the wounds incurred during a recent stretch of spotty play that has seen a 5-0 start turn into an 8-4 record entering the last quarter of the season.

And stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Carroll again strongly hinted that the Seahawks will lean on the running game the rest of the way.

Seattle didn’t do that Sunday, passing 43 times while running just 22, a pass-to-run ratio of 68.57 that was the second-highest of the year behind only the 73.02 of the Buffalo game (41-17).

But against Buffalo, the Seahawks were down 14-0 after running just three plays and playing from behind all day.

Sunday, the Seahawks led 5-0 at halftime — not much, but still, a lead. Seattle, though, had a 20-13 pass-run ratio in the first half, but 26-9 in terms of dropbacks called versus runs by running backs. Those percentages grew even higher during a desperate second half as Seattle was held to its lowest point total of the season and third-fewest yards (327). Of 35 plays in the second half, just six were designed runs to running backs.

“We want to run the ball,’’ Carroll said Monday. “We always want to run the football. Chris (Carson) looked really good. I’d love to see him more.’’

Carson had 65 yards on 13 carries, 45 on seven in the first half (and then 11 yards on his first carry of the second half).

But Carroll said the Seahawks went into the game still wanting to limit Carson’s workload in what was his second game back after missing four with a midfoot sprain. Carlos Hyde was also dealing with a toe injury that had him questionable for the game, and had just one yard on two carries in 18 snaps.

With rookie DeeJay Dallas as the only other tailback available, Carroll said the status of Carson and Hyde “hindered us a little bit’’ in what they felt they could do offensively.

“Carlos entered the game kind of gingerly as well and so both those guys, that affected us a little bit, unfortunately,’’ Carroll said. “That’s just the way it went.’’

That meant the Seahawks had to rely even more on Russell Wilson and the passing game on a day when that wasn’t working the way it had earlier in the year. The Giants played a soft two-deep coverage much of the day, happy to keep Seahawks receivers in front of them — Seattle had no gain of longer than 28 yards and only four of 20 or longer.

“People have changed a little bit the way they’re playing and so we have to adjust and adapt to it,’’ Carroll said. Indeed, Seattle has just six passing touchdowns the last five games after getting 26 in the first seven.

That the offense has hit a lull — with Wilson’s MVP candidacy having come to a screeching halt — has observers searching for what’s gone wrong.

Carroll didn’t give too deep of an answer Monday when asked about Wilson saying “each game has been unique. … he’s determined to make sure that he bounces back and has good game this week (against the Jets) and get going.’’

But Carroll made clear that what will help is a more consistently effective running game.

The good news is that Carroll said Carson came out of the Giants game feeling better than he has at any time since the injury against the Cardinals on Oct. 25.

“I think this week is really a time when we have a chance to just cut him loose and he can take the full load,’’ Carroll said.

Carson’s 13 carries Sunday were actually the fourth-most in the eight games he’s played this year — his highest is 17 — and he played 58% of the snaps, his second-highest percentage of the season.

So it’s not as if he wasn’t available Sunday.

But maybe feeling like Carson is fully ready to handle the kind of workloads he did in 20189 — when he averaged 18.5 carries — might also change how Seattle will approach its next fourth-and-one call.

The Seahawks faced a fourth-and-one at their own 48 with 5:06 left in the third quarter Sunday, down 8-5. Seattle had thrown four straight passes on the drive to move from their own 25.

Seattle then decided to throw it again, giving Wilson a run-pass option on a roll out, which ended up going incomplete to Carson.

The Giants used the short field to drive for another touchdown and a 14-5 lead, a sequence Wilson later said changed the game.

“They really had it played,’’ Carroll said of the Giants’ defense on the fourth-down play. “They rolled the coverage right to it and kind of guessed right, really, is what happened. Russ was going to have to find a way to really stick the thing in there and in some spacing and it just didn’t quite happen. He tried and it couldn’t get in there.’’

If Carroll had any regrets about that specific play call — other than that it didn’t work — he didn’t say.

But he said having Carson back to being able to take as many carries as the team asks could definitely change how the team does things offensively the rest of the season.

“I think the main thing will be Chris feeling like he can go and he can take all the load,’’ Carroll said. ”And that’s important. And that’s important to the play caller so that he knows he’s got him and all that. So we’ll see if we can make it to there this week.’’

Mone not a positive COVID-19 test, Carroll says

The Seahawks on Saturday became the last team in the NFL to place a player on the COVID-19 reserve list when defensive tackle Bryan Mone landed on the list. Mone is already on injured reserve after hurting his ankle against Buffalo and it’s unclear when he may return.

Carroll on Monday said he could not go into detail but said that Mone did not test positive for COVID-19. Players can go on the list if they have had contact, or suspected of having potential contact, with someone who has tested positive and do not have to state which reason when a player goes on the list.

“I really am not supposed to talk about that in any details at all, but he has not tested positive,’’ Carroll said. “We have a guy that we’re exercising extreme caution right now because of contacts. So we’re just trying to do it exactly the very best way possible and keep our fingers crossed that he’s OK. And so right now he hasn’t tested (positive). Nobody’s tested positive.’’

Notes

Carroll said on his radio show Monday on 710 ESPN Seattle that tight end Greg Olsen is recovering “terrifically’’ from a foot injury suffered against Arizona on Nov. 19, implying he may have a chance to make it back before the end of the regular season.

Carroll confirmed running back Rashaad Penny will return to practice this week. He can now practice for three weeks before the team has to make a decision to put him on the roster or on injured reserve. Carroll said the team won’t rush the decision.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap played just 23 snaps after suffering a foot injury against the Eagles on Monday night. But Carroll said he came out of the Giants game well and should be back to full duty this week.

Carroll said cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) will return to practice off injured reserve this week. He also has three weeks to practice before a decision has to be made.

Carroll said right tackles Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi should each be back to practice this week. Shell has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and Ogbuehi the Giants came with a calf injury, which forced Seattle to go with Jamarco Jones, and then when he suffered a groin injury in the fourth quarter, with fourth-teamer Chad Wheeler. But the Seahawks are obviously counting on at least one of Shell or Ogbuehi making it back this week.

Carroll said rookie defensive end Darrell Taylor, who has been on the Non-Football Injury list all year after having surgery last winter to place a titanium rod in his leg after dealing with a stress fracture in his last year at Tennessee, had an injection in his leg last week. “It’s a couple-week process before we know more,’’ Carroll said.