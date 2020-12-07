If Seahawks fans who watched one of the team’s most desultory performances in years Sunday have a feeling of dread about where this season is headed, coach Pete Carroll took a predictably different tack Monday.

“This is a freakin’ championship run right here,” Carroll said in the wake of a 17-12 home defeat against the New York Giants (5-7) that dropped the Seahawks into a tie with the Rams for the NFC West lead. “Really, it really feels like the season starts all over again right now.”

Four games to the finish, including one at home against the Rams on Dec. 27. Four games that can salve the wounds incurred during a recent stretch of spotty play that has seen a 5-0 start turn into an 8-4 record entering the last quarter of the season.

And stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Carroll again strongly hinted that the Seahawks’ offense will lean on the running game the rest of the way.

Seattle didn’t do that Sunday, passing 43 times while running just 22, a pass-to-run ratio of 68.57 that was the second highest of the year behind only the 73.02 of the Buffalo game (a 41-17 defeat).

But against Buffalo, the Seahawks trailed 14-0 after running just three offensive plays and were playing from behind all game.

Sunday, the Seahawks led 5-0 at halftime — not much, but still, a lead. Still, they had a 20-to-13 pass-to-run ratio in the first half, but 26-to-9 in terms of dropbacks called vs. runs by running backs. Those percentages grew even higher during a desperate second half as Seattle was held to its lowest point total and third-fewest yards (327) this season. Of 35 second-half offensive plays, just six were designed runs to running backs.

“We want to run the ball,” Carroll said Monday. “We always want to run the football. (Running back) Chris (Carson) looked really good. I’d love to see him more.”

Carson had 65 yards on 13 carries, including 45 on seven in the first half (and then 11 yards on his first carry of the second half).

But Carroll said the Seahawks went into the game wanting to limit Carson’s workload. It was his second game back after missing four because of a midfoot sprain. Backup Carlos Hyde also was dealing with a toe injury that had him questionable for the game, and he had just 1 yard on two carries in 18 snaps.

With rookie DeeJay Dallas as the only other tailback available, Carroll said the status of Carson and Hyde “hindered us a little bit” offensively.

“Carlos entered the game kind of gingerly as well, and so both those guys, that affected us a little bit, unfortunately,” Carroll said. “That’s just the way it went.”

That meant the Seahawks had to rely more on quarterback Russell Wilson and the passing game on a day it wasn’t working. The Giants played a soft, two-deep coverage much of the day, happy to keep Seahawks receivers in front of them — they had no gain longer than 28 yards and only four 20 or longer.

“People have changed a little bit the way they’re playing, and so we have to adjust and adapt to it,” Carroll said.

Seattle has just six passing touchdowns the past five games after scoring 26 in the first seven.

That the offense has hit a lull — with Wilson’s NFL MVP candidacy having come to a screeching halt — has observers searching for what’s gone wrong.

Carroll didn’t give too deep of an answer Monday when asked about Wilson: “Each game has been unique. … He’s determined to make sure that he bounces back and has a good game this week (against the Jets) and get going.”

But Carroll said a more consistently effective running game will help.

The good news is that Carroll said Carson came out of the Giants game feeling better than he has at any time since the injury Oct. 25.

“I think this week is really a time when we have a chance to just cut him loose and he can take the full load,” Carroll said.

Carson’s 13 carries Sunday were the fourth-most in the eight games he’s played this year — his highest is 17 — and he played 58% of the snaps, his second-highest percentage of the season.

So it’s not as if he wasn’t available Sunday.

But maybe feeling like Carson is fully ready to handle the kind of workloads he did in 2018-19 — when he averaged 18.5 carries — might change how the team does things offensively the rest of the season.

“I think the main thing will be Chris feeling like he can go and he can take all the load,” Carroll said. “And that’s important. And that’s important to the play-caller so that he knows he’s got him and all that. So we’ll see if we can make it to there this week.”

Mone not a positive COVID-19 test, Carroll says

The Seahawks on Saturday became the last team in the NFL to place a player on the COVID-19 reserve list when defensive tackle Bryan Mone landed on the list. Mone already was on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

Carroll on Monday said he could not go into detail but added that Mone did not test positive for COVID-19. Players can go on the list if they have had contact, or suspected of having potential contact, with someone who has tested positive and teams do not have to state which reason when a player goes on the list.

“I really am not supposed to talk about that in any details at all, but he has not tested positive,” Carroll said. “We have a guy that we’re exercising extreme caution right now because of contacts. So we’re just trying to do it exactly the very best way possible and keep our fingers crossed that he’s OK. And so right now he hasn’t tested (positive). Nobody’s tested positive.”

Notes

Carroll said on his radio show Monday on 710 ESPN Seattle that tight end Greg Olsen is recovering “terrifically” from a foot injury suffered against Arizona on Nov. 19, implying he might have a chance to make it back before the end of the regular season.

Carroll said running back Rashaad Penny (knee) will return to practice this week. He can practice for three weeks before the team has to make a decision to put him on the roster or on injured reserve. Carroll said the team won’t rush the decision.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap played just 23 snaps Sunday because a foot injury. Carroll said he should be back to full duty this week.

Carroll said cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) will return to practice off injured reserve this week. He also has three weeks to practice before a decision must be made.

Carroll said right tackles Brandon Shell (ankle) and Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) should be back to practice this week.

Rookie defensive end Darrell Taylor (stress fracture in leg) had an injection in his leg last week, Carroll said. “It’s a couple-week process before we know more.”