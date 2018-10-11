The Seahawks' offense — quarterback Russell Wilson included — hasn't committed a turnover since its loss to the Chicago Bears on Sept. 17. A Legion of Boomer tags along to London, and two former Seahawks are up for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

LONDON — On Sept. 18, in the wake of back-to-back losses to the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, Pete Carroll said on ESPN 710 that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was “over-trying.”

Nearly a month later, the ninth-year Seattle head coach is distancing himself from that position.

“That was really overplayed and it’s not a big deal at all,” Carroll said after the Seahawks practiced near London on Thursday. “He’s a great competitor. He always tries really hard, and it just kind of came out like it’s a big deal, and it wasn’t.

“He’s been playing great and really doing everything we want, complementing a running game that really is continually getting better and improving. Russ really takes advantage of that with play-action passes and the movement stuff we’ve been doing. He’s doing great.”

It’s hard to argue that point — now. When Carroll first made that comment, Wilson had completed just 59.4 percent of his passes, throwing five touchdown passes with three interceptions. He had also been sacked a league-leading 12 times.

In the three games (and two wins) since, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound quarterback has completed 66 percent of his passes, throwing five more touchdown passes and zero picks. And even more encouraging, he has been sacked just six times in his last 12 quarters.

More broadly, the entire Seahawks offense hasn’t committed a turnover since Wilson threw a fatal pick-six in that Chicago game on Sept. 17.

“When you go week after week after week not giving the football up, that’s a big deal,” Carroll said. “We can’t play ball any better than that. It’s a huge aspect towards being successful We’re learning the respect that you have for the ball and how you take care of it.

“Russell’s always been great at it. The young runners are doing a good job. Hopefully we can just keep that going one more week and keep taking care of it. It’s an enormous asset.”

Vannett returns to practice

The Seahawks can’t afford any more significant losses at the tight end position.

That’s why it raised eyebrows on Wednesday when Nick Vannett — who played 54 and 50 snaps the last two weeks, the most of his career — sat out practice with a back issue, especially considering the fact that Vannett has dealt with chronic back problems in the past.

But Carroll was quick to douse those concerns on Thursday.

“He’s good,” Carroll said. “He’s fine. He’s fine. He practiced today.”

The team’s presumed tight end starter this offseason, veteran Ed Dickson, has yet to be activated from the non-football injury list. The rookie who seized the position earlier this season, Will Dissly, also went down with a torn ACL on Sept. 30.

To combat those absences, Seattle has retained Darrell Daniels as its backup tight end and this week re-signed Tyrone Swoopes — who was with the team all of last season and during training camp this summer — to the practice squad.

Kam Chancellor tags along

The Seahawks brought Macklemore with them to London.

When practice started on Thursday, the Seattle rapper’s motorbike ballad “Downtown” was the first song to blare out of the speakers.

But, more tangibly, they also brought former Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor.

While his former teammates stretched and ran through drills, Chancellor stood on the sideline, smiling and chatting in a bright green hoodie.

“He’s an extraordinary individual,” Carroll said, when asked what Chancellor’s continued presence provides. “He has always been a big factor, not just with what he does on the field but with who he is.

“He’s been with the team all year. Traveling with us now is just another statement of how we want him connected to us and we’d like him to be connected with us always. He helps young guys. He helps old guys. He helps coaches. He’s just one of those guys that has a way about him that fits and makes other people play better and do better. So he’s an inspiration and a great guy to have with us.”

Tatupu, Saleaumua on ballot for Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

Lofa Tatupu and Dan Saleaumua are not members of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame — yet.

On Thursday, Tatupu, a former Seahawks linebacker, and Saleaumua, a former Seahawks defensive tackle, were named as two of 12 finalists for the class of 2019. Four inductees will be announced on Oct. 24.

In six seasons with the Seahawks from 2005 to 2010, Tatupu produced 549 tackles, 10 interceptions, 8.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. Prior to that, the San Diego native and former second-round pick starred at USC.

Saleaumua was a defensive tackle for the Seahawks from 1997-98. He played college football at Arizona State and spent 12 seasons in the NFL with Detroit, Kansas City and Seattle.

The other 10 finalists in the class of 2019 are Tony Banks, David Dixon, Malcom Floyd, Chris Kemoeatu, Edwin Mulitalo, Alapati “Al” Noga, Falaniko “Niko” Noga, former Washington State assistant coach Joe Fagaone Salave’a, former UW quarterback Marques Tavita Tuiasosopo and Charlie Wedemeyer.