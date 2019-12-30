The stage was set for what coach Pete Carroll said “was going to be a magical finish.’’

It already was improbable, with rookie John Ursua making the first reception of his career to get to the 1-yard line and convert a fourth-and-10.

After quarterback Russell Wilson spiked the ball with 23 seconds left, Marshawn Lynch was ready to trot onto the field to put a perfect cap on a typically Seahawky night of extreme twists and turns. A touchdown would have allowed Seattle to come back from an early 13-0 deficit and a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter.

Then it all went haywire, a stunning delay of game penalty moving Seattle back 5 yards with 22 seconds left, instead setting the stage for one of the most gut-wrenching losses in team history, 26-21 to the 49ers, giving the NFC West title to San Francisco.

As Carroll explained during his radio show Monday morning on 710 ESPN Seattle, the basic issue was getting Lynch on the field.

Left tackle George Fant had been slow to get up the play before, but Carroll said “that didn’t have anything to do with the next play.”

Instead, the complication was getting the personnel grouping changed, meaning, essentially, getting Lynch on the field for what figured to be a chance to score the winning touchdown and put a fairy-tale ending to his return.

But as Carroll explained, the team had been in a passing personnel alignment for the plays prior — all receivers and a tight end. Travis Homer had been the running back for the series with Lynch on the sidelines (as Carroll said later, Lynch had not had time during the week to get up to speed on the two-minute offense, so that was designed for Homer). So, Lynch had to go from seeming spectator to participant at that point.

“Was Marshawn delayed a little bit? He was hesitant, but I didn’t see (Travis) Homer at the time, but Marshawn was going on, he was supposed to go, and we just needed to get it done,” Carroll said. “And sometimes what happens when you spike the ball and kill the clock, guys kind of sense like it’s a time out and it’s not, it’s just a regular sequence, so there was just a little bit of hesitation. … By the time he got out there, they called the play, we were late, and that’s it.

“That’s how it worked. I can’t tell you that we had enough opportunities to really smooth out the substitutions with the new guys that we were with and we just missed it by a hair.’’

That last sentence is a reference to the fact that Lynch (and Robert Turbin) signed with the Seahawks last week and had only three full practices.

Carroll, though, reiterated that he felt the Seahawks were still in position to win the game.

“We had plenty of chances to win the game right there and unfortunately we didn’t quite hook it up the way we needed to,’’ he said. “ … With all that time (the pass to Ursua snapped with 42 seconds remaining and Wilson spiked the ball with 23 seconds remaining) to us it seemed like we had all the time that we needed in the world and we were going to win the game, and it’s just unfortunate that we didn’t get the opportunity to give it to everybody.’’

Carroll: Hollister play was definitely pass interference

The controversial moments were far from over once the delay occurred.

On third down, the Seahawks felt 49ers linebacker Fred Warner interfered with tight end Jacob Hollister in the end zone.

Had a flag been thrown, Seattle would have had a first down at the 1 with 12 seconds remaining. Instead, it became fourth down at the 5.

After the game, Carroll didn’t offer an opinion of the play, saying he hadn’t seen a replay.

By Monday morning, he had and said bluntly, “Yeah, that was pass interference.’’

Coaches cannot challenge interference in the final two minutes, and Carroll said he hopes that play might lead to a change in that thought after this season.

“That would have bee a perfect situation last night. That’s a stop the clock, look at that thing again and give them another chance,’’ Carroll said (he said the reason coaches are not allowed to is that there was a thought “that guys were going to stall the game’’).

The NFL later said the play was reviewed during the time before the following snap — essentially 40 seconds or so.

But Carroll said he felt it needed a further review.

“They had 25, 40 seconds to make their decision there and they didn’t stop the game, and that was, I don’t know, I think they could have looked at that again in more depth,’’ Carroll said. “If I had had a time out (Seattle was out of time outs by then), I would have called it just for that reason just to give them (time). … You give them time to make a choice so they are not rushed and hopefully clearer heads prevail and they can see it, that’s unfortunate and that was a big moment right there in the game.’’

Ursua needed to stay in end zone on final catch

Sunday marked the first significant playing time for Ursua, so he is going to have to do some learning on the fly.

Carroll said the fourth-down play on which Ursua was almost the hero will be something of a lesson. Carroll said the route was intended for Ursua to be in the end zone, so if he made a catch, it would be a touchdown.

Advertising

But when Wilson began to scramble, Ursua moved out of the end zone. The moving part, Carroll said, was good. But he said Ursua basically just needed the awareness to know to stay in the end zone.

Said Carroll: “It was a terrific route he ran. This is a route where you sit down in the end zone, and Russ moved a little bit, so he did, in a natural sense, he looked back to the quarterback and trying to stay in the end zone there, that’s the whole idea of the play.

“So it was a nice reaction, not quite what we needed for that moment, but still he looked great in the instance. And Johnny is going to be a really good player. He’s really natural, he’s really instinctual, he is more classically like a young player who has a lot of stuff to learn who is in a different style of offense and has a lot of things he has to carry over in terms of discipline and splits and alignments and blocking assignments that’s going to come to him because he’s a great athlete. So I picture him being a really big factor.’’