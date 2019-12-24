RENTON — The Seahawks practiced on Tuesday to make Christmas as much of a day off as is possible this time of year for players, coaches and other staffers.

And that meant the team did not have to release an official injury report (that will come Wednesday anyway).

But coach Pete Carroll was happy to report that two key members of the defense who have sat out the last two weeks — defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Shaquill Griffin would practice on Tuesday.

“Yeah, he’s going,’’ Carroll said of Clowney, who has missed three of the last five games while dealing with a core muscle injury (an illness also contributed to missing the Carolina game). Griffin has sat out the last two games with a hamstring injury. But Carroll answered a simple “yes’’ when asked if he would practice Tuesday.

With Mychal Kendricks having returned to go most of the way Sunday in a 27-13 loss to Arizona last Sunday, Seattle could be mostly whole on defense for this week’s division-title decider against the 49ers.

The one exception could be free safety Quandre Diggs, who sounds like he’s still a long shot to return after suffering a high ankle sprain against Carolina.

“It’s going to be slow early in the week,’’ Carroll said of Diggs. “We’re going to take it all the way until the end of the week and see how he responds. … It’s going to be later in the week before we know anything about him.”

It was the addition of Diggs and the play of Clowney that keyed Seattle’s 27-24 overtime win over the 49ers on Nov. 11. Clowney had a sack, five quarterback hurries and returned a fumble for a touchdown in what is his best game as a Seahawk.

He said later he suffered the core injury in the second quarter of that game but was able to continue to play.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday he marveled at how Clowney performed that night.

“Just how hard he played down-in and down-out, how much he was able to be out there,’’ Shanahan said. “How well he moved in the run and the pass game. He was unbelievable that game. We know he’s going to bring that type of effort and talent this time on Sunday and we’ve got to make sure we’re at our best so we try to limit some of the plays he makes.”

Diggs had an interception against the 49ers, one of three he had in six games before being injured.

But if Diggs can’t play the expectation is that Lano Hill will again start for Seattle against the 49ers.

“I thought he was solid,’’ defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said Tuesday of Hill. “You can always tell if they throw the ball deep and if they catch it, or if the safety comes up and misses tackles. There’s a lot of different ways you can find out how well he‘s doing. For Lano and his opportunity, I thought he was very solid.”

Here are a few more notes: