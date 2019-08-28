RENTON — Before he addressed the media following Wednesday’s walk-through, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll stopped and chatted for a while with someone far more important: rookie receiver DK Metcalf.

Your daily DK, talking to Pete Carroll after practice. pic.twitter.com/TXMAGeWbU0 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 28, 2019

But if the conversation might have looked rather high-level, Carroll said nothing of importance was discussed — when it comes to football, anyway.

“Just talking about home,” Carroll said. “It wasn’t anything football-related. Just having a great talk about home.”

What was set to happen after their chat, though, figured to matter more when it comes to football — Metcalf’s running session with team trainers and coaches.

Metcalf had what was described as minor knee surgery Aug. 20, and Carroll has held out hope he could return in time for the start of the regular season Sept. 8 against Cincinnati.

When asked Wednesday if Metcalf will be available Week 1, Carroll again expressed some optimism but offered no promises, saying that how Metcalf progresses over the next few week will tell a lot more.

Advertising

“Let’s just wait and see how he does,” Carroll said. “I want to, and he wants to. He has referred to himself as Wolverine, like he is going to bounce back. So maybe he can pull that off. He is running today right now, he is running on the turf doing it. We’ll see what happens.

“It really is an assessment every day. He really feels pretty comfortable right now. He doesn’t have any swelling and all that, so he doesn’t have hindrances that could have shown up. So it just depends on how he tolerates it.”

Metcalf will have played in just one preseason game, making one catch for 8 yards, after he stirred immense hype with some impressive performances in practices in the spring and early in camp. But he also missed the team’s mock game with an oblique injury and played in just 21 of 36 games at Ole Miss while battling various injuries.

At the least, expectations for Metcalf have become more muted, especially until it’s determined exactly when he will be back. But Carroll on Wednesday also raved about Metcalf’s work ethic, overall approach and how quickly he picked up the system, saying Metcalf is ahead of fellow rookies Gary Jennings and John Ursua.

“He’s remarkable,’’ Carroll said. “He really he is a very mature kid, very clear about the challenge of it, very clear about his intentions, expectations. He is counting on playing, he is not even thinking of anything else.

“His mentality is excellent, it’s as good as it could be for a young kid. He just continues to kind of surprise us in all ways. … He’s just an impressive kid. Good background, and he’s strong. He knows what he wants to do, so all of that really bodes well for a guy. He’s not thinking that he’s not coming back. He’s thinking that he’s going to be back playing.’’

Advertising

But exactly when, as Carroll said, remains an open question.

Ansah bounces back well — and has a new number

Carroll also remains optimistic that another of the team’s major offseason additions — rush end Ziggy Ansah — will be available Week 1.

Ansah took part in practice Tuesday for the first time since signing last May while first recovering from shoulder surgery and then a groin injury.

Ansah was back on the field for Wednesday’s walk-through, albeit wearing a new number — 94, the same one he had worn when he was with the Detroit Lions from 2013-18.

Rasheem Green previously held that number but made a trade with Ansah. Green is now 98.

More important is that the number was back on the field at all.

The Seahawks were eager to see if Ansah could make it through one practice without any setbacks, and that appeared to be the case, Carroll said.

“It was OK yesterday,’’ Carroll said. “Want to see what it looks like today. A little sore just in general, getting the real football moves back going.’’

Though many veterans will have the weekend off following Thursday’s game as the team makes its cuts from 90 to 53, Carroll said Ansah will be at the VMAC in Renton continuing to work.

“He’s going to stay here over the weekend and work through it and get one day of break and then come right back at it,’’ Carroll said. “And then come back Monday and we’re going. We are counting on him making it through it until he can’t. That’s how we are looking at it.’’

Rookie guard Haynes likely to start on PUP list

Carroll indicated that rookie guard Phil Haynes will start the regular season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Haynes has been on the PUP list since mid-July while recovering from sports hernia surgery.

Staying on the PUP list means Haynes must sit out the first six weeks. Seattle then has a five-week period where he can return to practice, and after that, he must either be placed on the 53-man roster or go on injured reserve.

Haynes, a fourth-round pick out of Wake Forest, worked with the starting offense a few times in the spring, eliciting hopes he would be able to help immediately this season. Carroll said if he were healthy he’d be competing for playing time at left guard with veteran Mike Iupati remaining sidelined. Instead, that role will fall for now to Ethan Pocic.

Rookie defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas also remains on the PUP list with a back injury and would likewise seem likely to stay there heading into the regular season.

Seahawks waive Tiuli; roster now at 88

The Seahawks on Wednesday waived undrafted rookie free agent Jay-Tee Tiuli, who played at Federal Way High School and Eastern Washington. No corresponding move was made, so that left the roster at 88 players heading into Thursday’s game (unless Seattle makes an addition before then). Teams have to get down to 53 by Saturday at 1 p.m. PDT.