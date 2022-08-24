RENTON — On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wasn’t ready yet to say who would start at quarterback in Friday’s preseason finale at Dallas — Geno Smith or Drew Lock.

But on Wednesday he was, using an appearance on the team’s flagship radio station, Seattle Sports 710 AM, to say that Smith will get the start but that Lock will come off the bench and play substantially.

“He’s gonna go in there first and play a little bit,” Carroll said of Smith. “And then Drew’s going to play most of the game for us and we’ll just give him a lot of play time and leave him out there and let him play football.”

Carroll reiterated that Smith again getting the start does not mean he has already been penciled in as the starter when the regular season begins Sept. 12 against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

Instead, Carroll said starting Smith is in part because of the time Lock missed last week while dealing with COVID-19.

Lock had been scheduled to start against the Bears last Thursday but tested positive on Tuesday. He then missed a day of practice and the game and didn’t return until Sunday.

“Because of what we missed last week, we just had to adjust a little bit,” Carroll said. “We’re going to keep evaluating, keep watching, and we’re going to make the right decision for us at the time. We need as much information as possible, so that’s what I’m trying to create.”

Some might wonder, if the job is still open, why Lock would not get the start now that he is healthy and has had a full week of practice.

Carroll implied that letting Lock play most of the rest of the game after Smith starts is the best way for the team to do its evaluation.

“Remember that it was going to be different going into this game by what we learned last week, so we didn’t get that information,” he said. “So we just need to keep gaining information and we need to give Drew every chance to show who he is and what he’s all about.”

And Carroll reiterated that Smith has done nothing to lose his grasp on being atop the depth chart for now, as well.

“He’s been on it throughout and he’s done a great job, so we’re really excited that he’s been able to be that for us,” he said.

Still, Carroll insisted again that Lock has a chance to win the starting job.

“The other side of it is Drew is a very exciting football player, too, and he’s what keeps this thing alive, and it’s fun watching him practice and we’ll see what he does,” Carroll said.

Smith has started both preseason games and played all of the first half of each while working primarily with the No. 1 offensive line.

Lock has played only in the second half of the first preseason game at Pittsburgh, working behind the second offensive line.

Carroll’s statement that Smith will start leaves it unclear if that means Lock will play with the No. 1 offensive line against Dallas, or the team’s top receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Carroll has also referred to the team’s mock game at Lumen Field as essentially also having been a preseason game.

Lock played one series with the No. 1 offense in that game in which he went 18-27 for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Seahawks add running back depth

The Seahawks Wednesday signed rookie running back Ronnie Rivers and placed linebacker Jon Rhattigan on the physically unable to perform reserve list to make room on the 80-man roster.

That means Rhattigan must miss the first four games of the 2022 season. He is still rehabbing from an ACL injury suffered against the Rams on Dec. 21. Rhattigan played 14 games last season as a rookie out of Army before the injury.

The 5-8, 198-pound Rivers rushed for 3,417 yards at Fresno State, third most in school history.

