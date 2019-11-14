Through much of Pete Carroll’s tenure the Seahawks have been consistently among the best in the NFL at a rather odd, but very helpful, skill — recovering their own fumbles.

Most NFL conventional wisdom contends that recovering fumbles is pretty random, a matter of lucky bounces of the ball as much as anything, and that teams good at it one year inevitably aren’t as good at it the next.

But since 2013, according to stats compiled by FootballPerspective.com, the Seahawks have annually had one of the highest percentages of recovering their own fumbles as any team in the NFL.

Last year, Seattle recovered 14 of 18 fumbles, a league-high 78 percent — the league average was 57.

The 2017 season was much of the same — Seattle recovered 13 of its 18 fumbles that year, 72 percent, fifth-best in the NFL.

In 2016, the Seahawks recovered 16 of 22. Numbers were similar in 2014 (16 of 23) and 2013 (16 of 26), all percentages in the top five (in 2015, they recovered 10 of 18, still right about league average).

If there’s one reason for it, it’s that quarterbacks typically fumble the most of any player and Russell Wilson has proven really adept at recovering his own fumbles — he’s been credited with getting 34 of 75 in his career. Wilson’s recoveries already rank him 22nd all time and fifth among active players. The four ahead of him are all QBs who have each been in the league since at least 2005 — Philip Rivers, Tom Brady, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ben Roethlisberger.

But this year, the ball hasn’t bounced Seattle’s way, particularly on Monday night when the Seahawks might have ended up blowing out the 49ers had they not fumbled five times and lost three of them and instead had to pull out a 27-24 overtime win.

That gave Seattle 11 lost fumbles for the season out of 18 overall.

The lost fumbles is the second-most in the NFL behind the 14 of the Giants (whose rookie QB, Daniel Jones, has already lost nine by himself).

And that comes a year after Seattle lost just four, the fewest in the NFL, a team record low and a key reason the Seahawks also set a team record for fewest turnovers in a season (11) and led the league in turnover differential at plus-15. (The Seahawks still have a good turnover differential this year at plus-six, fourth in the NFL, due mostly to the fact that Wilson has thrown just two interceptions — only the Chiefs have fewer.)

In fact, Seattle has already lost more fumbles this season than the last two years combined (nine) and is not far off the total of the last three years combined (15).

Carroll called what happened Monday “terrible. … We’re so fortunate. Think how fortunate we are to win that game, that tight of a game, and kick the ball all over the field.’’

Viewing the overall fumble stats for the season, one could say Seattle is fortunate to be 8-2, as well.

While the rate of recovery of own fumbles this season is way down, the bigger issue is that the Seahawks are fumbling it as much as they are — as noted, the 18 fumbles this year already ties the number of 2018.

And the issue is that it’s players other than Wilson who are fumbling.

Wilson has five this season, on par with his 10 of 2018, with just one that has been lost — what was officially ruled an aborted exchange between Wilson and Chris Carson in the Pittsburgh game.

Last year, the rest of the Seahawks combined for just eight fumbles. But this year, Seattle has 13 fumbles by players other than Wilson, led by the six of Carson, four of which have been lost, and two of DK Metcalf, both of which have also been lost.

To Carroll, the fumble issues are basically the worst possible sin considering one of his core mottos is that “It’s All About the Ball.’’ Every coach emphasizes not turning over the ball, but few in recent NFL history have been as good at making it happen.

Which is why Carroll said Tuesday that figuring out how to stop the fumbling will be job one when the team returns to practice next week following its bye.

“I have to do a better job of setting the thing in motion and how we emphasize it,’’ he said. “It is the most emphasized aspect of our program but, it isn’t good enough. We aren’t doing it well enough. Our guys aren’t buying in well.’’

But as Carroll also noted, the fumbles have run the gamut from really good plays by defenders knocking the ball out and the ball then bouncing their way, to a few just sloppy plays by the Seahawks.

Two that stood out Monday were rare plays that were largely the result of players trying too hard — Metcalf’s lost fumble as he tried to power his way into the end zone late in the first half and had the ball stripped by San Francisco’s Jaquiski Tartt, and the fumble by right tackle Germain Ifedi in the fourth quarter after he grabbed a fumble by Wilson out of the air and took off running that resulted in a 49ers TD.

Of the two, Carroll was more sympathetic to Metcalf.

“It’s a legitimate play by them, a really good play by them,’’ Carroll said. “I sat with DK on the plane last night talking for some time talking about how he has to decipher when it’s time and when it isn’t time to keep battling. He’s been in the situation a few times already. He’s so strong that he just doesn’t go down. It does allow for a lot of guys to get a shot at him and we can’t let that happen.’’

Advertising

As for Ifedi? Carroll defended Ifedi for his alertness to pluck the ball out of the air (some watching initially thought Ifedi had stolen it from Wilson, but replay makes clear Wilson had lost the ball).

But trying to run? “I don’t know what he was thinking,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll said that should such a play happen again, the lesson will have hopefully gotten through about valuing the ball over potential heroics.

“We’ve got to pick and choose our situations properly and with the right conscience,’’ Carroll said. “It’s all about conscience. It’s not about, ‘how fancy I want to run,’ or ‘I don’t care, I’m going to go make a first down.’ It’s about how you get there with the right mentality, with the ball in the right spot, and protecting it like we can do. Hopefully this stretch will change this. We won’t have a chance. We won’t have a chance if this keeps going on. You can’t win like that.’’