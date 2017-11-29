Pete Carroll had some good injury news on Wednesday as the Seahawks prepare to face a dangerous Eagles offense

The beat-up Seahawks defense has a stiff test ahead of it this Sunday as the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles come to town with the No. 2 offense in the NFC, averaging 381.5 yards per game.

In year two, Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz has matured into a dangerous, well-rounded offensive weapon who’s the triggerman of the Eagles’ offense.

Wentz is averaging 241.5 pass yards per game, and has thrown 28 touchdowns to five interceptions.

Bobby Wagner has become an even more important part of the Seahawks’ defense this year and he continues to get better and better.

“He just seems more in command of everything, he’s just doing everything,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. “He’s protecting the football well, making big plays. He’s really tough in the pocket, he scrambles effectively and has been really creative and resourceful with big plays.”

The Eagles’ offense is also bolstered by an army of running backs who have all been successful. LaGarrette Blount (658 rush yards), rookie Corey Clement (4 rush TD) and Jay Ajayi (9.7 yards per carry) combine with Wentz to give the Eagles one of the NFL’s most balanced offenses.

“What jumps out is the explosive plays. They lead the NFL in explosive runs, I believe,” Carroll said. “They use a bunch of guys … they’re all effective. The scheme is effective, the QB threat is part of it, but the blocking and the principles of what they’re doing is working out great for them and they’re complementing it well with the play action off of it.”

Wentz and the Eagles offense will face a Seahawks defense without stalwarts Cliff Avril, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor, though, rookie cornerback Shaq Griffin is expected to return to the lineup after missing last week’s 49ers game with a concussion.

Sherman (Achilles), Avril and Chancellor (neck stingers) are all out for the season. Carroll said Avril had surgery on Tuesday and “as far as we’ve heard it went really well.”

The Seahawks also waived defensive tackle Garrison Smith earlier this week and promoted second-year player Rodney Coe from the practice squad.

Coe, at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, is “really stout,” Carroll said. “When we’ve had him, he’s shown real physicality that we think gives him a chance to be a bit unique in what he adds.”

The absence of three of Seattle’s biggest defensive stars has put more pressure on other veterans like linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive end Michael Bennett, and Carroll said they’ve both stepped up.

Bennett, for one, has been dealing with a plantar fascia injury all year. But it hasn’t limited his effectiveness. He’s started every game for Seattle this season and leads the team with 7.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits.

“Mike is really effective and continues to have a fantastic season,” Carroll said. “It’s pretty remarkable. He has not been able to practice very much because of (his injury) but it’s been a terrific challenge for him and he’s done a great job with it.”

The Seahawks might also get defensive end Dion Jordan back for Sunday’s home game against Philadelphia.

“He’s working and trying to get back this week,” Carroll said. “He had a shoulder/neck thing, a stinger he’s coming back from. He’s gonna take it day by day but has a chance to play this week.”

On the offensive side of things, right guard Oday Aboushi sat out the 49ers game with a shoulder injury and “he’s making progress, but there’s no change right now,” Carroll said.

Rookie Ethan Pocic started in place of Aboushi last week and will likely reprise that role if Aboushi can’t play against the Eagles.

Carroll also seemed hopeful that tailback Mike Davis, who sustained a groin injury against Atlanta and sat out last week’s 49ers game, will play this weekend.

“He’ll practice today and we’ll get him out there, see how he’s doing. We’re anxious to see if he can fit back in,” Carroll said.

Davis was called up from the practice squad on Nov. 14 and he started his first game as a Seahawk against Atlanta, and looked promising that evening, rushing six times for 18 yards and catching two passes for 41 yards before he injured his groin.

“He showed a little spark reading at the line of scrimmage, he showed some creativity that got hi some extra space on a couple runs, and he couldn’t have been more aggressive when he’s out there to go after some guys with the football,” Carroll said. “And he could catch it. He’s very well-rounded, and he’s looked good.

Davis’ return could once again provide a boost for a Seahawks team that’s struggled to find consistency and efficiency in the run game all season.