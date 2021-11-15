The lasting image of the Seahawks’ offensive frustration in a 17-0 loss Sunday to the Packers figures to be the ejection of receiver DK Metcalf with 1:23 left after getting into a brief tussle with two Packers players.

Specifically, Metcalf threw an openhanded punch at Green Bay’s Rasul Douglas.

The NFL Network reported Monday that Metcalf will be “evaluated” for a likely fine for the incident as well as attempting to get back in the game by walking into the huddle but will not be suspended.

The incident was the latest of several Metcalf has had this year as he has also drawn previous penalties and fines for taunting and unsportsmanlike conduct.

After Sunday’s game, Metcalf defiantly said that the reason for the altercation is that he is “tired of losing.”

But coach Pete Carroll said Metcalf sung a more conciliatory tune in a couple of conversations the coach and player have had since the game.

Advertising

“We talked last night on the plane some and then talked again today,” Carroll said Monday afternoon. “… The last thing he wants is for this to continue. He’s been really good for five or six weeks now, he’s just been playing ball and digging in. He wants to make sure that’s what his work stands for. So I’m anxious to see him come back out this week and get going.”

Metcalf also raised eyebrows when, speaking of how to fix Seattle’s offense, he said, “We’ve got to get the ball to our playmakers and let them make plays.”

Metcalf had just three receptions for 26 yards, his lowest yardage total of the season, on eight targets, though two of the targets were essentially throwaways.

Asked about getting the ball to Metcalf more, Carroll said: “We always want him to get the football, we want Tyler (Lockett) to get the ball, and we want Gerald (Everett) to get the ball. Those are the thoughts that we have, so the game plan is set to get that done if we can. That’s our intent.”

Carroll reiterates Wilson’s finger not an issue

Carroll repeated Monday what he said after the game Sunday: Wilson was ready to play the game after recovering from surgery on his injured middle finger Oct. 8, a rehab process some speculated might have taken a few weeks longer.

But Carroll did allow that maybe sitting out three games and then returning after practicing for just a week might have had an impact.

Advertising

Still, Carroll said the way Wilson practiced convinced him Wilson was healthy.

“We expected to come out and pop the ball around and look like we did in practice, but we weren’t as sharp at getting the ball thrown and caught,” Carroll said. “(The Packers) had something to do with that. But I would say that there is no question that if you don’t play for a month, it’s going to affect you. We were hoping that we would be able to find our way and get going, but unfortunately, it wasn’t quite as sharp. Maybe in this week coming back (Sunday against Arizona) we will be a little more on it and more precise.”

Carroll also resisted the idea that Seattle might have underestimated that Wilson needed more time to recover.

“I don’t know if we were underestimating anything,’’ Carroll said. “It’s just that you have to deal with it, and these are the circumstances. You are going to come back after a layoff, you are going to have to play, and you have to get going. We had to do that, and this is the game that it was.”

Seahawks might have ‘dodged a bullet’ with Duane Brown injury

The Seahawks suffered two injuries Sunday with left tackle Duane Brown leaving with a hip strain in the third quarter and defensive back Ryan Neal leaving to be examined for a concussion.

Carroll said the injury to Brown, who was replaced for the final 21 snaps by Jamarco Jones, might not be serious.

Advertising

“It looks like we might have dodged a bullet with Duane,” Carroll said. “He has a hip strain, but we got good reports today, so we will take it one day at a time, we might be lucking out on that one.”

As for Neal, Carroll said, “He will be in the concussion protocol, and we will need to see how that goes.”

Neal played 11 snaps in the team’s six defensive back, or dime, package before he was hurt.

Seahawks re-sign Mabry, cut Luton

The Seahawks made one roster move Monday, re-signing tight end Tyler Mabry to the practice squad after he cleared waivers and releasing quarterback Jake Luton to make room.

Luton, a Marysville native, signed with the Seahawks in September after being waived by Jacksonville and was on the 53-man roster for the first two games of the season without playing before being waived and then signed to the practice squad. Luton essentially then became the team’s No. 4 QB after Seattle claimed Jacob Eason off waivers on Oct. 20, with Eason behind Wilson and Geno Smith.

In the wake of Wilson’s injury, Luton suited up as the backup quarterback as a practice squad elevation for games against the Steelers and Saints but did not play.