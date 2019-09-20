RENTON — There was a time, 13 days ago, to be exact, when the Seahawks were admittedly interested in free agent receiver Antonio Brown.

But that time has passed in the wake of Brown’s latest release by the New England Patriots.

Asked after Friday’s practice about the team’s prior stated interest in Brown and whether the Seahawks would be again, coach Pete Carroll said: “We’re pretty well set right now. We kind of know where we are going with that.”

So, scratch the Seahawks off the list of potential landing spots for Brown, assuming there will be any any time soon.

The reality is that it’s generally thought not likely any other team will be interested in signing Brown right now after his release/trade from a third team in the last seven months and a new accusation of sexual assault, detailed by Sports Illustrated.

The NFL is reported to be investigating that Brown is alleged to have sent threatening texts to a woman who has accused him of harassment and for now, all teams may stay away until that is completed.

Carroll last week confirmed that the Seahawks initially were “involved” in the pursuit of Brown after he was released by the Oakland Raiders.

Carroll at that time repeated what he has said in the past when asked about the teams interest in players — that the Seahawks will always seek to be involved in any transaction they think might help the team.

“We’re involved in everything,” he said on Sept. 9 when asked about Brown. “We’ve been telling you that for a long time. We seriously mean we’re trying to know what’s going on with every opportunity to get better, and if we miss one of those we messed up. We didn’t know what was going on with that one.”

Carroll stopped short at that time of saying the team had made an offer while also indicating that Brown wasn’t really on the open market at that time and was essentially signed, sealed and delivered to the Patriots the minute he was released by the Raiders.

“We just weighed in on the situation to know exactly what was going on,” Carroll said. “That’s what we needed to know, and why wouldn’t you? He’s a great player, see what’s going on. Not everything is always what it seems. You’ve got to check into stuff and figure out what’s going on. I have confidence in our guys and (general manager) John (Schneider), and our coaches that we can figure those things out and see what’s best. I don’t mind getting real close to the edge of it and figuring it out. He’s headed to New England, he was going.”