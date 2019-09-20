RENTON — There was a time, 13 days ago to be exact, when the Seahawks were admittedly interested in free-agent receiver Antonio Brown.

But that time has passed in the wake of Brown’s latest release by the New England Patriots.

Asked after Friday’s practice about the team’s prior interest in Brown and whether the Seahawks would be again, coach Pete Carroll said: “We’re pretty well set right now. We kind of know where we are going with that.”

So, scratch the Seahawks off the list of potential landing spots for Brown, assuming there will be any.

It’s generally thought that it’s unlikely any other team will be interested in signing Brown after his release/trade from a third team in the last seven months and a new accusation of sexual assault, detailed by Sports Illustrated.

The NFL is reported to be investigating allegations that Brown sent threatening texts to a woman who has accused him of harassment and all teams may stay away until that is completed.

Carroll last week confirmed that the Seahawks initially were “involved” in the pursuit of Brown after he was released by the Oakland Raiders.

Carroll at that time repeated what he has said in the past when asked about the team’s interest in players — that the Seahawks will always seek to be involved in any transaction that might help the team.

“We’re involved in everything,” he said on Sept. 9 when asked about Brown. “We’ve been telling you that for a long time. We seriously mean we’re trying to know what’s going on with every opportunity to get better, and if we miss one of those we messed up. We didn’t know what was going on with that one.”

Carroll stopped short at that time of saying the team had made an offer. He indicated Brown wasn’t really on the open market because he was essentially signed, sealed and delivered to the Patriots the minute he was released by the Raiders.

“We just weighed in on the situation to know exactly what was going on,” Carroll said. “That’s what we needed to know, and why wouldn’t you? He’s a great player, see what’s going on. Not everything is always what it seems. You’ve got to check into stuff and figure out what’s going on. I have confidence in our guys and (general manager) John (Schneider), and our coaches that we can figure those things out and see what’s best. I don’t mind getting real close to the edge of it and figuring it out.”

Here’s more of what we learned from Carroll on Friday:

Seahawks unsure of what to expect from Brees-less Saints

Saints future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees will miss the game after having thumb surgery earlier this week. Teddy Bridgewater will start but the Seahawks know the Saints may also use Taysom Hill some, as well.

Bridgewater is a former starter for the Vikings but has started just one game since 2015 after suffering a significant knee injury, then later coming to the Saints and backing up Brees.

Carroll said the unknown of how the Saints might devise a game plan solely for Bridgewater has made this a “challenging week” for the Seahawks.

“You figure by week three of the season, you’ve got a pretty good feel for what’s going on, but we really have some questions on how they’re going to play this weekend,” Carroll said. “We’re ready for a lot of stuff, kind of like the opener.”

That’s a reference to Seattle’s tighter-than-expected 21-20 win over the Bengals in week one in what was the first game for new Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor. The Seahawks felt not having a handle on what Cincy’s offense would look like under Taylor helped lead to the Bengals throwing for a net 395 yards.

“Yeah we learned some stuff (from that game),” Carroll said. “You learn that your players can adapt. Coaches have to make sense to the players so the communication is really solid, so the things that you do show up and come through. It just helps. Any time you’re challenged it just helps you get better. So, we feel more comfortable having a kind of quieter game plan if we need to call on it, so it has helped us.”

Saints practicing in Seattle ‘kind of spooky’

The Saints spent the week in Seattle, practicing at the University of Washington, after having played last week in Los Angeles.

“I know they’ve been right across the water over here so, it’s kind of spooky that they’ve just been right over there practicing, getting ready,” Carroll said. “We haven’t seen them at all, so that’s good, I guess.”