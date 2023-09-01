Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn’t want to talk about injuries when he met with the media on Wednesday.

But during an appearance Friday morning on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR, the coach was more open, saying safety Jamal Adams won’t play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10 at Lumen Field and that rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon also may miss the game.

Neither is a surprise as Adams has not practiced since suffering a torn quad muscle last Sept. 12 in the opener against Denver, while Witherspoon has now been out more than three weeks dealing with a sore hamstring.

Carroll said of when Adams will return that “it’s going to be after the start of the season. We’re not going to push him.”

That implied Adams might miss a few games.

As for Witherspoon, Carroll said, “It’s going to be a race to get him by the opener — might not make that. But we’re shooting for very soon.”

The team activated Adams off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list last week.

Had he stayed on it, Adams would have had to miss four games — and not been able to practice until after four games, as well. That implies the Seahawks felt he could return before four games were up. But the team also noted there is value in Adams being off the PUP list now in being able to take part in walk-throughs, something he would not have been able to do if he stayed on it.

The comment was the first time Carroll has put a general timeline on a possible return for Adams to playing.

Without Adams, the team will continue to go with Julian Love as the starting strong safety alongside Quandre Diggs.

The team signed Love to a two-year deal worth up to $12 million in March in part as insurance to allow Adams the time he needed to heal.

All along, the team’s main hope has been that Adams can return for the stretch that the Seahawks hope includes a long run in the playoffs.

To that end, Carroll reiterated what he has said previously — that the team won’t rush back Adams with the hope that once he returns he doesn’t have a setback.

“We’ve got to make sure that when he’s back he stays back,” Carroll said. “We’re going to be really careful with how we do that. It’s a long season. There’s a tremendous amount of season ahead. (So) whether it’s the first couple games or whatever (before Adams comes back), I’m not worried about it. I just want him right and really confident and ready to sustain once he gets back.”

Witherspoon was the fifth overall pick of the draft out of Illinois. After missing the first two days of camp while his contract was being finalized, he returned and quickly established himself as the team’s starting nickel, playing well in a mock game at Lumen Field on Aug. 4.

But the following Monday, Witherspoon left practice about midway through and has not practiced since.

Asked about Witherspoon on Wednesday, Carroll said only that he is “still in rehab” with the injury but otherwise declined to comment on when he might return to practice or play.

Without Witherspoon, the team has used Coby Bryant — last year’s starter at nickel — as the primary nickel corner in practice (though Bryant played safety in preseason games, a position at which the team is also trying him). Bryant would seem likely to get the call at nickel against the Rams,

The Seahawks also used veteran Artie Burns at nickel in the preseason finale against Green Bay. Burns was re-signed to the practice squad this week and he could be elevated for games that Witherspoon is out to add depth at that spot.

Seattle could also potentially use Michael Jackson or Tre Brown — competing for the left cornerback spot — at nickel, depending on who loses that battle. Brown has appeared to be in the lead after a strong preseason. Brown has had some snaps at nickel in practices and might be likelier to play there if Seattle went that route. Love also has experience playing nickel.

But the most logical option, given his experience there a year ago and usage in practice, would be Bryant.

Interestingly, Carroll became more open about his comments on the two players a day after it was revealed that standout Rams receiver Cooper Kupp had a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, seeming to put his availability in much more doubt for the season opener.

Witherspoon would have likely matched up on Kupp often, as could have Adams.

Instead, Seattle may now not have to face Kupp.

The Seahawks are off Friday, Saturday and Sunday before returning to practice on Monday.