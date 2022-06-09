RENTON — As Chris Carson continues his rehabilitation from neck surgery, coach Pete Carroll on Thursday offered the most ominous indication yet that the Seahawks’ star running back might have played his final game in the NFL.

“Our guys love this game that they grow up playing, and when they sense that there may be an end to it, it’s hard. It’s difficult, and it’s real,” Carroll said. “And we’re going to love him through it and help him as much as possible, if that’s the case, like we do with everybody when it comes to the end of it. It’s inevitable. It’s coming, but it’s always too soon, so we’re trying to fight that off.”

Carson, 27, had neck surgery late last year for what Carroll at the time described as “a disc issue that needs to be fused.”

Carroll was quick to note Thursday that no final decision has been made on Carson’s potential return to the team.

Carson is scheduled to meet with his doctors and surgeon in a couple weeks, and that meeting is expected to offer a clearer picture of Carson’s progress.

This was the first time Carroll has talked publicly about the level of concern surrounding Carson’s playing future.

Carson was given an excused absence for the team’s mandatory minicamp this week at the VMAC. He was in Seattle about 10 days ago for a check-in with coaches.

“We had a real good chance to hang out with him and feel him, and he’s concerned because he wants to play,” Carroll said. “He loves the game, and he’s a worker, you know. He wants to work and push and all that, [but] there’s some things that he was still a little bit restrained to do. So he wasn’t quite ready to do everything at that time, and it’s just hard on him.”

“He’s battling. He’s doing everything he can. He wants to compete all the way to the last word. And so he’s going for it.”

A 2017 seventh-round draft pick out of Oklahoma State, Carson emerged as the Seahawks’ leading rusher in 2018, 2019 and 2020 with his fearless and physical running style.

“He’s been one of my favorite Seahawks ever,” Carroll said. “I’ve loved what he stood for and what he brought, and we’d love to have him back again. He’s a very special player and a very special competitor. We’ll keep our fingers crossed. … We’re all pulling for him.”

