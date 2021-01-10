Just like that, it’s over.

Two weeks after the Seahawks beat this same Rams team to win the NFC West title, Seattle completely collapsed at home against its divisional rival in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Columnist Larry Stone wrote that the season can now be seen as “an abject failure.” Columnist Matt Calkins called it “a 60-minute choke job.”

The Seahawks offense had struggled to move the ball consistently for weeks. It completely fell apart against the Rams’ suffocating defense, outside of one vintage Russ-to-DK connection on a broken play that ultimately provided hope where there was none.

As for the defense, which did its best to keep the Seahawks in the game into the fourth quarter, look no further than Rams running back Cam Akers’ stat line.

So, where does Seattle go from here? The re-evaluation starts now.

Here’s what the national media had to say about the Seahawks’ wild-card playoff loss to the Rams and the offseason that arrived sooner than expected in Seattle.

Advertising

MMQB’s Gary Gramling named a few regrets for the Seahawks, including DK Metcalf’s sideline outburst early in the game, and asks: Who are the Seahawks offensively?

They came into the year letting Russ cook and it started fast, resulted in a midseason meltdown, and then they backed off. But the old-school run-and-play-action offense ran out of steam for what seems like the 53rd straight year. You try not to overreact considering the tough late-season set of defenses, but it feels like a back-to-the-drawing-board offseason in Seattle, or at least a discussion of whether they can live with the turnovers if it might avoid another postseason performance like this. They have one playoff win over the past four seasons, and it was over the Josh McCown-led Eagles.

the Seahawks' abysmal offense is leading to a great game from PUNT GOD MICHAEL DICKSON

—55.8 yards per punt, 49.7 net yards per punt

—long of 71

—59-yarder downed at 7, 57-yarder downed at 7, 48-yarder downed at 5

—one return for 9 yards — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 10, 2021

Gramling also believes “the Seahawks need a new plan for Jamal Adams.”

He can’t be left singled up with any receivers—let alone very good receivers—as often as he was during his first season in Seattle; opposing quarterbacks see a bright neon arrow over his head every time it happens. He is a dynamic blitzer and run defender, and he offers plenty to a defensive coordinator, but this staff is going to continue to have buyer’s remorse if they think this is how they can use him.

Well everyone wanted the Seahawks to stop playing in close games, didn't they? — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) January 10, 2021

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra wrote that “Pete Carroll has to re-evaluate his club” this offseason.

Winning the difficult NFC West was an admirable accomplishment, but it shouldn’t mask the issues in Seattle. The offense stumbled mightily down the stretch, culminating in Saturday’s face-plant. The offensive line remains an issue, but as is the play-calling and consistency. When asking Wilson to spin magic is your best plan, the operation is flawed. We’ve seen Seattle’s offense play up-and-down ball before. Carroll’s more significant issue is that his defense has been thrashed this year. After beating up on weaker teams down the stretch, the problems reared their head against a one-dimensional team in the Super Wild Card Round. Bobby Wagner was all over the field, compiling 16 tackles and a sack, and Jarran Reed earned two sacks. Otherwise, there wasn’t much to write home about for a Seattle D that couldn’t stop an injured QB. It’s the latest disappointing playoff exit for a Carroll-coached Seahawks squad that hasn’t made it past the Divisional Round since 2014.

Advertising

Watch the Rams defense play out vs. this "4 strong" concept from the Seahawks.



Seattle is attempting to strain the coverage's rules with the RB's speed motion and force some miscommunication. Rams defend it perfectly. pic.twitter.com/tSGMubIZNT — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 10, 2021

The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz’s biggest question after Seattle’s loss is very straightforward: “What the hell happened to the Seahawks?”

Facing an elite defense isn’t the only reason Seattle collapsed. The Seahawks’ offense plays like they still have a Hall of Fame-caliber Legion of Boom defense. They don’t. Seattle’s defense allowed the most passing yards through nine games in NFL history this season. It clawed its way back to mediocrity once safety Jamal Adams returned from injury and defensive end Carlos Dunlap arrived via trade. Against the Rams, the Seahawks kept Wilson corked as a game manager even as their defense proved unable to contain Rams running back Cam Akers. … The defense isn’t good anymore, yet Pete Carroll coaches as though he’s unaware of that fact. … The most important decision the Seahawks have to make is whether they are going to build an offense around Wilson or continue worshipping at the altar of turnover margin so devoutly they forsake outscoring their opponents. The Seahawks are obsessed with their Legion of Boom past, but they should look at more recent history for building the future of their team.

Wins vs. playoff teams this season



Jets: 2

Seahawks: 2 pic.twitter.com/PcGng0JFjj — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 10, 2021

CBS Sports on why the Seahawks lost: “Nearly everything that could go wrong for Seattle, did.“

Seattle failed on 12 of their third-down attempts. Wilson was sacked five times and hit a total of 10 on the day, ultimately completing only 11 of his 27 pass attempts for a measly 174 yards. Sure, he had two touchdowns, but he also had an interception and one of his touchdowns came when the coffin having already been out of reach, which is the equivalent of having a match in a closed coffin. To his credit though, it wasn’t all Wilson’s fault, and not by a long shot. While D.K. Metcalf had 96 receiving yards and was the recipient of both of Wilson’s touchdowns, he also caught only five of his 11 targets, being punished on a couple to force an incompletion and dropping more than one. Tyler Lockett, another one of Wilson’s usually lethal weapons, finished with only 43 yards on two catches (4 targets) and, on the whole, the Seahawks offense simply struggled to look like even a shell of themselves on Saturday. Kudos to their defensive unit for not only keeping them in the game, but also giving them a very real chance at winning — especially in the first half. … They’ll now try to reset for 2021 knowing they got hammered by a rival who didn’t even know who’d play quarterback until 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.