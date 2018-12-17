Pete Carroll had a full list of injury updates when he met with the media on Monday. He also opined on the pass interference penalty against Shaquill Griffin and the condition o the field at Levi's Stadium.

From a mix of injuries to a record number of penalty yards, there wasn’t much for the Seahawks to feel good about after Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. But one thing that might lift their spirits is the return of a Pro Bowler on defense.

Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright might come back this week from a knee injury that has kept him out of all but three games this season. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wasn’t definitive about the return, but sounded optimistic Monday.

“The ramping up has worked out fine and he’s ready to go,” Carroll said of Wright, who was a limited participant in practice last week. “We’re thinking that if the week goes well, he’s got a chance to play, which he’s really excited about.”

Wright missed the first six games of the season before returning against Detroit in Week 8. He played the following two games against the Chargers and Rams, but hasn’t played in a game since.

His return would come two weeks after fellow weakside linebacker Mychal Kendricks suffered a season-ending tibia fracture. Austin Calitro started at weakside linebacker Sunday.

Carroll’s tone seemed more ominous when asked about right guard Jordan Simmons, who left with a knee sprain Sunday.

“He’s got a pretty good knee injury,” Carroll said. “It’s going to be an issue.”

As for D.J. Fluker (hamstring), whom Simmons replaced at right guard?

“We’re hoping he might have a chance (to play Sunday),” Carroll said.

How about safety Bradley McDougald, who suffered a knee injury Sunday?

“(He’s) pretty sore,” Carroll said. “That’s going to be all the way to the end of the week.”

And running back Rashaad Penny, who missed the game Sunday with a knee injury?

“I don’t know yet, we’ve got to wait a couple days here. We’ll see by Wednesday,” Carroll said.

What did Pete Carroll think of the P.I. call on Griffin?

No doubt that most of the Seahawks’ penalties were self-inflicted Sunday. But the most controversial came in overtime, when cornerback Shaquill Griffin was flagged for pass interference on second-and-15, which gave the 49ers a first down on Seattle’s 41 and led to the winning field goal.

After the game, Griffin called it a “terrible call.” Most on social media thought it was a hold at worst, which would have just been a 5-yard penalty.

Carroll’s thoughts?

“That was a tough call. He knew what he was doing. He was trying to stay clear. You could see his hand off the guy and the whole thing. But the official saw it the way he saw it. Obviously, those are total judgment calls,” Carroll said. “There might have been something that the officials saw before. I don’t know. It’s a really aggressive coverage moment and so there’s an opportunity for a call.”

The 49ers game was a slippery affair

The Seahawks are used to playing in the rain, but it can get a little dicey when you mix precipitation with grass as opposed to artificial turf. Seattle safety Tedric Thompson proved as much when he slipped and allowed a 49ers touchdown early in the second quarter.

Carroll said his team prepared for such conditions, but they were a factor nonetheless.

“We were comparing it to what we expected in London. We had heard a lot about the turf (and how it) was going to be bad and we felt like we hung in there pretty good (in London),” Carroll said. “We did all the same preparations and all of that. I don’t know if it was any worse, it just looked like it was an issue at times.”

Hundley makes the right call

When the guy in front of you has missed only one snap due to injury his entire career, you’re not going to see the field much. But Seahawks backup quarterback Brett Hundley found a way to contribute Sunday simply by saying “tails.”

That coin-toss call got the Seahawks the ball to start overtime, and though it didn’t lead to a victory, Carroll acknowledged the former UCLA Bruin on Monday.

With the way your defense was playing, did you consider kicking off to start overtime? a reporter asked.

“No, we’re going to get the ball. Get the ball, go first, go get it,” Carroll said. “Great job by Brett Hundley.”