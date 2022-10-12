RENTON — Through five games, no NFL team has been penalized for offensive holding more than the Seahawks, who are tied with Denver for the dubious honor with nine.

Two have come in potential game-turning situations — one on guard Damien Lewis late in the loss to Atlanta that wiped out a gain to the Falcons’ 10-yard line on Seattle’s last possession, and one on rookie tackle Charles Cross during the third quarter Sunday against New Orleans that negated a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf. Seattle was forced to punt instead.

That call was one of several the Seahawks vehemently protested later, with receiver Tyler Lockett saying, “Man, it was so hard for us to even get a flag for us in that game. It was ridiculous.”

Asked Wednesday if he had gotten any clarification from the NFL about the call, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, “Yeah, I did,” then stopped, understanding the league frowns on public complaints.

But Carroll elaborated that the league two weeks ago sent a video of a similar play trying to explain what officials are watching. On Cross’ penalty, he was locked up with Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss before releasing him as quarterback Geno Smith rolled past them to the left. Elliss flailed his arms wildly trying to draw attention, which may have helped draw the flag.

Carroll said the issue appeared to be how much space there was between the defender and the quarterback at the time the defender was released — he said in the video the league sent a few weeks ago that the QB (he thought it was Aaron Rodgers) was a little farther away.

“If you have him and you release him, then it is OK if there is enough space between that quarterback with the player that he released,” Carroll said. “Our thing was almost exactly the same deal. Geno was closer to him than the illustration. They are trying to figure it out. This isn’t easy what they are doing. They are trying to figure it out, so maybe that was the right interpretation. I don’t know that yet. We didn’t get a clear indication of, ‘Was it the distance away from the snatch and release,’ or was it, ‘Did they just think he held him?’ I don’t know that yet.”

Cross said Wednesday he got no explanation from the officials for his second holding call.

“I was upset with the call, but there was nothing that I could do about it,” he said. “I just had to play the next play, flush it and keep going. It was definitely something to learn from.”

As for Elliss’ flop, Carroll said the NFL didn’t indicate if that played a factor in the flag but added that “that’s become the ballgame right now, like hoops.”

Irvin back in familiar 51

The Seahawks announced the signing of veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin to the practice squad Wednesday, and he took part in practice in the afternoon wearing his familiar No. 51 jersey.

Carroll said Irvin is in “terrific shape” and could play Sunday against Arizona helping flesh out the edge-rush rotation that took a hit when Darryl Johnson suffered a foot injury against Detroit — Johnson must miss at least three more games after being placed on injured reserve.

“We would like to get him when we think he’s ready to go to get into the rotation,” Carroll said. “We are trying to move those guys and keep those guys fresh. The way we had seen Bam [Johnson], we really liked what he had done, so we are filling that void there without having him in the rotation.”

Players can be elevated three times off the practice squad to play on game day before having to go on the 53-man roster.

The Seahawks signed linebacker Cullen Gillaspia off the practice squad to the 53-man roster, signed receiver Kevin Kassis and cornerback Xavier Crawford to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Liam Ryan and defensive end Jabari Zuniga. Crawford was waived Tuesday, and he cleared waivers.

Penny has ankle surgery

The team said running back Rashaad Penny had “successful’’ surgery Tuesday to repair a season-ending ankle injury suffered against New Orleans.

According to a statement, “Team Physicians Ed Khalfayan and Nick Seibert repaired a fibula fracture, syndesmotic ligament tear and deltoid ligament tear in a surgery performed at the Seattle Surgery Center. Penny is expected to be on crutches and in a splint or walking boot for six weeks. Penny will miss the rest of the season, but is expected to make a full recovery.”

Note