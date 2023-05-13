RENTON — Just imagine how many mundane conditioning drills Pete Carroll has observed in the 50 years since he took a graduate assistant position at his alma mater, College of the Pacific, in 1973, to launch his coaching career. How many walk-throughs he’s overseen. How many hundreds, maybe thousands, of players he’s evaluated and nurtured, the superstars and the journeymen coming and going.

And yet there Carroll was on Friday, when the 2023 Seahawks’ season officially launched with the first day of rookie minicamp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, running around like he was back in Stockton, Calif., in the 1970s trying to make his name. He is 71, a coaching eminence with titles at the collegiate and pro level, yet Carroll still approaches each new season with the youthful vigor and unbridled optimism that has animated his half-century career.

Carroll says it’s because he sees something special in this particular rookie group, and by extension, this Seahawks team. But we know the truth by now: Carroll sees something special at the dawn of each season, absolutely convinced that there’s a championship on the horizon, if only he can just coax it out of them.

And so there he was Friday, a whirling dervish of encouragement as Lake Washington sparkled in the background on a glorious spring day at a facility that had the rookies marveling at its grandeur. They marveled as well at the energy of the (ostensibly) old man in front of them, Dorian Gray in khakis and Nike Monarchs, patting backs, clapping hands, and imparting words of wisdom in the stretch lines.

“I’ve never seen a guy that is more hyped and more enjoyable to be around as a head coach than him,’’ said Derick Hall, the outside linebacker out of Auburn just drafted in the second round by the Seahawks.

Hall laughed when recalling the first time the rookies gathered in the meeting room and Carroll entered to blaring music.

Advertising

“He was just jacked,” Hall said. “I mean, you could tell from head to toe, he’s just on a different level. And that first meeting, everybody’s sitting there, like really timid, quiet, kinda nervous trying to figure out what to expect. And he just let it rip. And he made it a lot more at ease.”

It seems truly amazing that Carroll can still summon that kind of enthusiasm at this advanced stage of his career. Or maybe not. Carroll proved long ago it’s not an act or affectation; it’s just who he is, for better or worse. The shock would be if he were sullen or withdrawn; that would be the day Carroll hangs it up, but it’s not on the horizon.

Carroll saw something in last year’s rookie class, too, and his instincts were right. People rolled their eyes when Carroll disdained the notion the Seahawks were entering a rebuilding phase in the aftermath of the Russell Wilson trade. It was a classic case of Pete being Pete. There would be no rebuilding, he said to rampant skepticism — and then led the Seahawks to an unexpected playoff berth with a roster bolstered throughout by impact rookies.

Now Carroll says he hears echoes of the mid-2010s, when the Seahawks’ star-studded core emerged and coalesced into a Super Bowl team. What Carroll doesn’t see — or at least, acquiesce to — are the defensive deficiencies that kept them from going further in the playoffs last year, and that many feel have not been adequately addressed, particularly on the defensive front. Carroll sees only the solutions he is certain he’ll be able to mold out of this rookie class, and from the full squad that gathers for the first time Monday.

You might call it wishful thinking, or even delusion. Carroll calls it a coaching philosophy, or more accurately, a world view. It helps explain how he can still summon up the juice that keeps him from getting jaded 14 years into his Seahawks’ tenure, which is the 14th stop on his coaching journey — and no doubt the last, though on a day like this, it’s hard to see the finish line anywhere near. It’s not just a “first day of school” level of freshness at play on Friday that will wear off quickly; Carroll has a track record that says he won’t waver, even if the success he envisions doesn’t manifest.

“I had better not just be fired up on the first day,’’ he said. “I really am charged about this group, and the whole offseason has been that. There’s a sense of something special happening, and I’ve felt this before in other years, coming off of the year before, not quite getting the business taken care of.

Advertising

“And you can feel that it’s there for us. That’s why I was so excited to go into the draft with the numbers that we had and the opportunity that we had. And then we feel like we really accomplished a lot there. It just adds to it.

“So it brings us to this time. And then Monday, that’ll be the first time that we’ll get most of the team. Almost everybody will be here Monday to see it all kind of get in the same room at the same time. It’s about building that relationship and that connection to the commitment and the goals and where we think we can go. And we got nothing but really high expectations around here.”

High expectations, and high energy — the Carroll way, poised for yet another football season.