As the Seahawks defense collapsed in the second half of Thursday night’s 26-17 loss to the Rams, much of the spotlight fell on one of the team’s marquee players — strong safety Jamal Adams.

Adams was among the nearest defenders on a key play — a 68-yard Matthew Stafford pass to DeSean Jackson on third-and-10 on the Rams’ first possession of the third quarter. That began an onslaught in which Los Angeles gained 301 yards and averaged 9.7 per play in the second half.

Adams was also the primary defender in one-on-one coverage on a play later in the quarter, a 13-yard Stafford touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee.

The plays were part of a game that Pro Football Focus assessed as the worst of Adams’ five-year NFL career. He earned a 36.6 grade on a scale of 0-100. That ranked 18th out of the 19 Seahawks to play defense Thursday and was lower than any grade Adams had received before. His previous low was 41.2 with the Seahawks against New England last season.

Adams’ play led to much social-media discussion and dissection, especially in light of Seattle signing him to a four-year extension worth $17.5 million a year before the season after trading two first-round picks to the Jets to acquire him a year ago.

But when he met with the media Friday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll mostly defended Adams.

He noted that the play to Jackson was “funky,” with Stafford underthrowing the ball and Jackson having to slow down to adjust. Carroll added that the play to Higbee was simply a tough one-on-one matchup.

“He got in a really awkward and unusual situation on the underthrow,” Carroll said of the Jackson reception, calling it a “screwball-in-the-park play where he wasn’t able to find a way to get to the ball like he needed to.”

Of the play to Higbee, Carroll said: “We would love for him to have won the one-on-one, but those are hard, they ran it well, timed it well, did a nice job and they got him.”

But Carroll indicated that in general, the Seahawks are satisfied with Adams’ play.

“For anybody that is highly compensated, you guys are going to give a good look at it, maybe a second look at it, or a third look about what’s up,” Carroll said. “He is playing his butt off, he’s running, hitting and doing all of that stuff. He is right where the ball is going, so he has a lot of opportunities. You are not going to win all of those. He would be the first to tell you that he wants to play better, he wants to be right more. He’s a great competitor, and he is not satisfied with anything.”

What Adams may not also be satisfied with is how often the Seahawks are bringing him on blitzes.

Adam was used as a rusher just three times Thursday night and again did not get a hurry, a quarterback hit or a sack. After setting a record for an NFL defensive back with 9.5 sacks last year, Adams has none this season. But he has had far fewer opportunities, with just 20 rushes in five games, according to PFF. He had 104 in 12 games last year, via PFF.

Carroll said the team has wanted Adams to rush more but added that the way opponents have played has affected his opportunities.

“He’s been in a bunch of calls, and he’s in the game plan,” Carroll said. “We’re not trying to keep him out of it. Sometimes the formations and the spread offenses that we’re seeing a lot of in the first month of the season, it limits the opportunities. The calls don’t fit sometimes because the formations. We can’t just rush him all the time, because he has other duties to take care of. I would love to see him have more impact on the game by pressuring, too. That’s why we build this stuff in every week.”

Carroll, though, acknowledged that things must change with Seattle’s defense, whether it’s Adams’ role or something else.

Seattle is allowing 450.8 yards per game, on pace to break the NFL record for most yards allowed in a season set by the Saints in 2012 at 440.1. The Seahawks have also allowed 453 or more yards in each of the past four games, becoming the fourth team since the NFL merger in 1970 to allow 450 or more in four consecutive games.

Carroll said the issues involve both the pass rush not being effective enough — Seattle sacked Stafford just once — and the coverage in the back end. In particular, he said players need to make better decisions within the scheme, adding that some are “getting too antsy” at times in decisions on route coverage.

Carroll said many of the same issues crept up in covering routes in the middle of the field — where Rams receiver Robert Woods feasted for many of his 12 catches for 150 yards — that occurred in a 30-17 loss to Minnesota two weeks ago.

“It’s really when the opportunity to make a decision of how to play it, we have to make the right one,” Carroll said. “We are seeing stuff, aggressively going after it, and stuff is getting around and behind us. That’s an area that we have to be disciplined in. The things that are happening in the games are something we practice. That’s alarming to me, because we are on it. We have to get it right, so we have to help the players execute better and make sure that we are making progress.”

And Carroll didn’t excuse his own role in the mess.

“I’m surprised we haven’t cleaned it up because we have experienced guys that understand and coaches understand, so I’m not getting it done,” he said. “Ultimately, I have to do a better job and that’s what I’m saying. I have to make sure we make these corrections come to life because we are addressing them.”

The Seahawks had appeared to take a step forward during a 28-21 win at San Francisco on Sunday, despite allowing 457 yards. Seattle unveiled a six-defensive back “dime” package in which safety Ryan Neal played 26 snaps.

Neal played just six against the Rams, causing some to wonder why Seattle didn’t go to that package more.

Carroll said it was in part due to the tempo of the Rams’ offense and going no-huddle more often making it more difficult to substitute.

“He was in the plan exactly the same as he was last week,” Carroll said of Neal. “The situations didn’t arise. We played him on third down last week, that’s where he made all his plays. Because of their tempo and all of that, there was some question about getting guys off the field. We had to make sure we didn’t get caught, so we weren’t as freely substituting. That’s what happened. They have a tempo that restricts substitutions somewhat. We won all those downs, anyway.”