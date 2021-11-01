Could both Russell Wilson and Chris Carson be back on the field when the Seahawks return from their bye on Nov. 14 to play the Packers in Green Bay?

The eternally optimistic Pete Carroll didn’t rule it out during his weekly radio show Monday on ESPN 710 Seattle.

Carroll said of Wilson that “he’s going to be really close.”

And of Carson, Carroll said Carson plans to return to practice next week with the hope of playing against the Packers.

Both Carson and Wilson are now eligible to return to practice off the injured reserve, having missed the required three games once they went on IR.

Carson has actually missed four games with a neck injury (he was not placed on IR until after he missed one game) and Wilson the last three with a finger injury.

Advertising

Carroll essentially confirmed an NFL Network report over the weekend that Wilson will have surgery this week to remove a pin from his finger.

“He’s got to get all the contraptions out of his finger first and then he’s got to heal from that extraction, the pin and all that, and then see where it is and what he is capable of doing,” Carroll said. “He’s going to be really close.”

Carroll referenced a photo Wilson put on social media of his hand this weekend and said: “His finger does look great. He couldn’t wait to take his little thing off and show you what it looks like the other night.

“We’ll hold out hope that he’s going to continue to bring this thing back and break records of all time on how you can get back from this. If anybody can do it, Russell will do it.”

Wilson had surgery on Oct 8 to repair a dislocation and ruptured tendon in his right middle finger.

Carroll said Wilson doesn’t necessarily have to have the finger completely back to where it was before to be able to play. But he also said the Seahawks won’t rush Wilson back if there is any danger of doing long-term harm.

Advertising

“Your hand adapts and he doesn’t need all of what it was for him to be effective,” Carroll said. “I know that because I’ve got a funky hand myself, my throwing hand. He’ll be able to adapt. We just need to see if it’s safe for him to do that long-term basis, if it’s the right thing to do. We’ll just figure it out.”

The optimism of the news on Carson Monday contrasted greatly with what Carroll said on Friday, when he said he couldn’t say if Carson will return at any point this season.

“Chris is planning on practicing next week,” Carroll said Monday. “And so I was visiting with him a couple of times about this. He’s got to be able, when he comes back from this break, pass a couple of little tests and stuff like that. If he can, he’s going to practice that week. He plans on playing against the Packers. I don’t know if he’ll be able to pull that off or not, but we’re going with that. He’s conditioning himself, he’s well enough prepared to jump in one week and play.”

The Seahawks have not detailed the exact nature of Carson’s injury. But Carroll said again Monday it is not the same as those that ended the careers of Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril.

“It’s a different condition that he’s dealing with,” Carroll said. “But when it’s a spinal issue there is great concerns that we need to uphold and all of that and do it right and take care of him for the long haul so that’s what we’re doing.”

Carroll has said Carson’s neck issue is something he has had for a while but was able to play through in the first four games this season.

Carson has 232 yards on 54 carries this season. He last played on Oct. 3 in a win over the 49ers with 30 yards on 13 carries.