Tyler Lockett set career highs in 2018 in every category after signing an extension before the season.

Simply put, Russell Wilson could not have done better this season when throwing passes to Tyler Lockett.

In a stat that became more incredible by the week, Wilson ended the season with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 when targeting Lockett.

The duo clinched that stat in fitting fashion Sunday when Wilson targeted Lockett just twice, each resulting in game-changing plays — a 29-yard touchdown in the first quarter and then a 37-yard completion in the final minute that set up Sebastian Janikowski’s game-winning field goal in a 27-24 victory over the Cardinals.

Lockett, in his fourth season out of Kansas State, ended the year with 57 receptions on just 71 targets, good for 965 yards (an average of 16.9 per reception) and 10 touchdowns. Wilson did not throw an interception when targeting Lockett.

The touchdowns were a career high and made Lockett just the seventh receiver in team history to hit double digits in touchdowns in a single season.

The yards per reception, meanwhile, is the highest for any Seattle receiver who also led the team in receptions since Joey Galloway averaged 17.3 in 1996.

All of the numbers were career highs for Lockett, who signed a three-year contract extension with a base value of $31.8 million prior to the season.

The breakout season also came after he battled through a 2017 campaign when he said he was never close to 100 percent following a broken leg suffered against Arizona late in the 2016 season.

“I think that Tyler has been special all year,’’ Wilson said. “We were hoping that he would get to 1,000 yards this year. He’s had an amazing year. … his work ethic has been amazing and he showed up once again.’’

Lockett’s touchdown Sunday seemed from afar his easiest of the season as he was left uncovered with no defender around for yards as he caught Wilson’s pass and then flipped end-over-end into the end zone.

But Lockett said it was more difficult than it looked.

Lockett said he thought Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson assumed he was going to head for the sticks on what was a third-and-three play, which allowed him to break into the open.

“The worse catches are the ones where you are by yourself because you have to make sure you truly catch it,’’ Lockett said. “Luckily I was able to catch it and I have to work on my front flip.’’