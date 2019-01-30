ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are trying to accomplish something no NFL team has done since the 1972 Miami Dolphins.
No, not an undefeated season. They gave that a run already.
Now, 11 years after falling one win short of matching Miami’s perfect record, New England is attempting to become the first squad since those famed Dolphins to follow a loss in the Super Bowl with a championship the very next year.
Not quite as glamorous. But in some respects, every bit as difficult.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: As Mark Glowinski signs big deal with Colts, examining how he got away from the Seahawks
- Howard Schultz’s apology over Sonics move is too self-serving to earn Seattle's forgiveness | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks mailbag: Tag and trade Earl Thomas? Why does Russell Wilson get sacked so much?
- Reign FC announces immediate move to Tacoma, dropping Seattle from name
- UW Huskies vs. USC Trojans: Here's how the teams stack up WATCH
Bill Belichick’s Patriots can turn the trick with a win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL