ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are trying to accomplish something no NFL team has done since the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

No, not an undefeated season. They gave that a run already.

Now, 11 years after falling one win short of matching Miami’s perfect record, New England is attempting to become the first squad since those famed Dolphins to follow a loss in the Super Bowl with a championship the very next year.

Not quite as glamorous. But in some respects, every bit as difficult.

Bill Belichick’s Patriots can turn the trick with a win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

